King Kullen Appoints General Counsel

Christopher Mansfield was previously a partner at Cullen and Dykman LLP
Christopher Mansfield

King Kullen Grocery Co. Inc. has hired Christoper Mansfield as its general counsel, according to the company’s EVP, Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary Bernard P. Kennedy, who worked with Mansfield for more than 25 years in private practice. 

“A talented attorney with extensive litigation experience, Chris has worked on King Kullen matters over the course of his career,” noted Kennedy. “In doing so, he has had the opportunity to interact with store management as well as King Kullen employees. Most recently, he expressed his enthusiasm to join us as a member of the King Kullen team. I look forward to working directly with Chris once again and welcome him to King Kullen on behalf of the entire organization.”

Mansfield was previously a partner at King Kullen from Cullen and Dykman LLP, with offices in New York, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. Before joining Cullen and Dykman in 2020, he was senior counsel at Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC, which he joined in 2014. As well as his work with King Kullen, Mansfield has represented clients in construction, real estate development and financial industries before both state and federal courts in New York, in addition to various governmental agencies and administrative tribunals.

A member of the American Bar Association, the New York State Bar Association, the Nassau County Bar Association and the Suffolk County Bar Association, Mansfield received his J.D. from St. John’s University School of Law and his B.A. from Fordham University. He lives in East Rockaway, N.Y.

Based in Hauppauge, N.Y., King Kullen was founded in 1930 and has been recognized by the Smithsonian Institution as America’s first supermarket. The company operates 27 supermarkets in Long Island’s Nassau and Suffolk counties.

