King Kullen Appoints General Counsel

Mansfield was previously a partner at King Kullen from Cullen and Dykman LLP, with offices in New York, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. Before joining Cullen and Dykman in 2020, he was senior counsel at Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC, which he joined in 2014. As well as his work with King Kullen, Mansfield has represented clients in construction, real estate development and financial industries before both state and federal courts in New York, in addition to various governmental agencies and administrative tribunals.

A member of the American Bar Association, the New York State Bar Association, the Nassau County Bar Association and the Suffolk County Bar Association, Mansfield received his J.D. from St. John’s University School of Law and his B.A. from Fordham University. He lives in East Rockaway, N.Y.

Based in Hauppauge, N.Y., King Kullen was founded in 1930 and has been recognized by the Smithsonian Institution as America’s first supermarket. The company operates 27 supermarkets in Long Island’s Nassau and Suffolk counties.