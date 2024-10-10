EDITOR'S NOTE: Shelter From the Storm
Food Retailers Step Up
After Hurricane Helene ravaged Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and other states, Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter launched a register campaign supporting the American Red Cross and its disaster relief efforts. Publix Super Markets Charities donated $1 million to support relief efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Helene. Additionally, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix launched a donation campaign to allow customers and associates to help people affected by the storm.
“We’re grateful to Publix Super Markets Charities for its donation to help the people and communities affected by Hurricane Helene,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy. “I’m proud of our over 255,000 associates who continue to take care of our customers and communities in times of need.”
Meanwhile, Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart came in with a $10 million donation to support time-sensitive relief efforts across affected communities in Georgia, Florida, North and South Carolina, and Tennessee.
“These aren’t just places where we have stores. These are communities where we work and live, and our hearts are broken for our friends and neighbors,” said John Furner, president and CEO, Walmart U.S. “This is one of the most widespread and destructive storms I’ve seen in my 31 years with Walmart. But I’ve also seen over 31 years that Walmart associates always step up when needed. It’s who we are and who we will continue to be. We’ll support people and communities until they’ve recovered.”
As we sit and wait for the devastation to be officially calculated from Hurricane Milton, our grocery retailers will be there helping communities in more ways than can be imagined: They’re always there to provide shelter from the storm.