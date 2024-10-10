EDITOR'S NOTE: Shelter From the Storm

Is there anywhere more comforting, more sacred, than a grocery store when a natural disaster strikes?

That’s top of mind for me as I write this column from an Orlando, Fla., hotel room, to which I have evacuated as a result of Hurricane Milton.

For days, those of us who live in Hurricane Alley have been heeding the warnings and following orders from local and state officials to prepare for a monster storm. But it’s food retailers especially who are a lifeline for communities like mine, coping with disaster, both before and after the storm.

I’m reminded of the time when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and grocers were hailed as heroes and essential workers. Soon after that, retailers became scapegoats for rising food prices due to inflation. But when emergencies occur, it’s grocery retailers and their employees who are the saviors still at work, putting their lives on the line to feed and nourish communities. Across the Southeast, during Hurricanes Helene and Milton, grocery stores and their front-line associates have provided much-needed comfort and relief from events that are absolutely catastrophic for communities — both emotionally and financially.