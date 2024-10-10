Give With Gopuff Launches to Provide Hurricane Relief

With hundreds of employees, more than 20 micro-fulfillment centers and a corporate office in Florida, quick-commerce platform Gopuff has taken quick action to aid those affected by Hurricane Milton with a new in-app donation tool, Give With Gopuff, enabling customers across the country to send everyday essentials to people who need them.

Further, when customers buy an item from the Give With Gopuff collection, the company will match that in-kind donation up to $1 million and deliver all donated products to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, a Tallahassee-based 501(c)(3) charitable organization and the state’s lead agency for volunteerism and national service. Give With Gopuff was created in under 48 hours to allow customers nationwide to contribute to hurricane relief efforts with donations of water, toilet paper, first aid, nonperishables, pet food, diapers and more.

“Our hearts are with our team and neighbors in Florida as they face Hurricane Milton,” noted Yakir Gola, co-CEO and co-founder of Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “It was important for us to act fast to support our people and the broader community. Through Give With Gopuff, we’re making a significant company contribution and enabling our customers across the country to easily donate essential products directly from the Gopuff app to those in need.”

[Read more: Relief Efforts Continue as Grocers Make a Difference in Helene’s Wake]