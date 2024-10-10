Give With Gopuff Launches to Provide Hurricane Relief
Additionally, through the Volunteer Florida Foundation’s Florida Disaster Fund, Gopuff will directly donate essentials in bulk to state command and relief centers.
“On behalf of Volunteer Florida, we would like to thank Gopuff for their significant contribution to the Florida Disaster Relief Fund in response to the state-wide recovery efforts from Hurricanes Helene and Milton,” said CEO of Volunteer Florida Josie Tamayo. “Their contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund will help provide essential services in rebuilding our affected communities.”
As part of this effort, Gopuff assembled and distributed hundreds of care packages for its local operations team members, ensuring that employees had such necessities as food, toilet paper, paper towels, water and batteries. Those working this week, before the fulfillment centers closed for the storm, received transportation and meals.
The company said it would work closely with local relief organizations and government agencies in the coming days to identify further opportunities to help communities affected by Hurricane Milton.