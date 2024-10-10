 Skip to main content

Give With Gopuff Launches to Provide Hurricane Relief

In-app product donation tool allows customers to send food, water to affected communities
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Give With Gopuff Main Image
Give With Gopuff was created in under 48 hours to allow customers nationwide to contribute to hurricane relief efforts.

With hundreds of employees, more than 20 micro-fulfillment centers and a corporate office in Florida, quick-commerce platform Gopuff has taken quick action to aid those affected by Hurricane Milton with a new in-app donation tool, Give With Gopuff, enabling customers across the country to send everyday essentials to people who need them. 

Further, when customers buy an item from the Give With Gopuff collection, the company will match that in-kind donation up to $1 million and deliver all donated products to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, a Tallahassee-based 501(c)(3) charitable organization and the state’s lead agency for volunteerism and national service. Give With Gopuff was created in under 48 hours to allow customers nationwide to contribute to hurricane relief efforts with donations of water, toilet paper, first aid, nonperishables, pet food, diapers and more.

“Our hearts are with our team and neighbors in Florida as they face Hurricane Milton,” noted Yakir Gola, co-CEO and co-founder of Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “It was important for us to act fast to support our people and the broader community. Through Give With Gopuff, we’re making a significant company contribution and enabling our customers across the country to easily donate essential products directly from the Gopuff app to those in need.”

[Read more: Relief Efforts Continue as Grocers Make a Difference in Helene’s Wake]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Additionally, through the Volunteer Florida Foundation’s Florida Disaster Fund, Gopuff will directly donate essentials in bulk to state command and relief centers. 

“On behalf of Volunteer Florida, we would like to thank Gopuff for their significant contribution to the Florida Disaster Relief Fund in response to the state-wide recovery efforts from Hurricanes Helene and Milton,” said CEO of Volunteer Florida Josie Tamayo. “Their contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund will help provide essential services in rebuilding our affected communities.”

As part of this effort, Gopuff assembled and distributed hundreds of care packages for its local operations team members, ensuring that employees had such necessities as food, toilet paper, paper towels, water and batteries. Those working this week, before the fulfillment centers closed for the storm, received transportation and meals.

The company said it would work closely with local relief organizations and government agencies in the coming days to identify further opportunities to help communities affected by Hurricane Milton.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds