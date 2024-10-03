Relief Efforts Continue as Grocers Make a Difference in Helene's Wake

SpartanNash assembled truckloads of supplies to help those impacted by the storm that tore through the South last week.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene that ravaged parts of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, grocers continue to donate resources and dollars to help those in need.

This week, Food Lion – which operates several stores in hard-hit communities – announced that it is giving $1.5 million to areas affected by the storm and launched a register campaign that runs through Oct. 30. The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation will distribute funds through its partner food banks and other organizations, including the American Red Cross and World Central Kitchen.

“Caring for our neighbors and the towns and cities we serve is an integral part of our Food Lion culture,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. "Our hearts go out to those devastated by Hurricane Helene, and we want our neighbors and communities to know they can count on Food Lion, especially those who need us most during this time. By joining forces with our customers, we are reminded of the strength and resiliency of our communities to come together to support those impacted by the effects of the storm.”

Other retailers continue to send supplies. Michigan-based food solutions company SpartanNash, for instance, donated four truckloads of water for disaster relief and dispatched a team to Florida to deliver meals with Convoy of Hope. Also this week, The Fresh Market donated bottled water to residents in the cities of Tallahassee, Fla. and Asheville, N.C.

Southeastern Grocers and its SEG Gives Foundation are also helping communities in their home state of Florida. On Oct. 2, SEG hosted a relief event at the Madeira Beach Winn-Dixie, providing more than 500 families with free water, food, ice and cleaning supplies. The company also contributed $250,000 at the start of the hurricane season to the American Red Cross and raised another $175,000 through a community donation program in September, even before Helene roared ashore.