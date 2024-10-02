 Skip to main content

Roche Bros. Named 2024 Mass Save Climate Leader

Regional grocer recognized for outstanding efforts towards a net-zero future
The Mass Save Climate Leader designation recognizes organizations’ ongoing efforts to curb energy use, reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and guide Massachusetts to a net-zero future.

Among the 19 2024 Mass Save Climate Leaders chosen by the Sponsors of Mass Save, a collaborative of Massachusetts’ natural gas, electric utilities and energy efficiency service providers, is Mansfield, Mass.-based Roche Bros. Supermarkets. The designation recognizes organizations’ ongoing efforts to curb energy use, reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and guide Massachusetts to a net-zero future.

Besides Roche Bros., the 2024 Mass Save Climate Leaders represent a range of industries and sectors, among them museums, education, health care, hospitality and municipalities. Each honoree has shown an abiding commitment to addressing climate change by taking meaningful measures toward a sustainable future through energy-efficient upgrades. According to the Sponsors of Mass Save, the organizations’ actions are  helping Massachusetts lead the nation in energy efficiency and meet the Healey-Driscoll administration’s ambitious 2050 climate goals by lowering environmental impacts and reducing energy costs.

The other 2024 Mass Save Climate Leaders are Acton-Boxborough Regional School District, Berkshire Family YMCA, BioMed Realty, Boston College, Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, Bristol Community College, BXP, City of Boston, City of Melrose, Fitchburg Art Museum, Hampton Inn & Suites Cape Cod - West Yarmouth, Häns Kissle, Mass General Brigham - Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Moderna Inc., Munters Corp., Siemens Healthineers, Town of Ashland, and UMass Lowell.

According to the Sponsors of Mass Save: “Roche Bros. Supermarkets has been recognized for successfully completing a series of major projects at six locations: Bridgewater, North Easton, Quincy, Sudbury, Watertown, and Westborough. These projects included the installation of advanced controls and heat pumps, significantly enhancing the efficiency of their refrigeration and HVAC systems. The upgrades are expected to result in significant savings of over 50,000 therms of gas and nearly 1,000 megawatt hours of electricity, along with a reduction of almost 300 tons of CO2 emissions.”

“Each 2024 Mass Save Climate Leader has demonstrated how Massachusetts is paving the way toward decarbonization and a net zero future,” noted Tilak Subrahmanian, VP of energy efficiency and electric mobility at Boston-based Eversource. “The Sponsors of Mass Save are proud to recognize the commitment shown by this year’s winners to achieving their climate and energy efficiency goals. We will continue to match the dedication of these leaders in sustainability as we collectively strive towards a decarbonized future.” 

“Each of the nineteen 2024 Mass Save Climate Leaders has demonstrated a strong commitment to meeting the Commonwealth’s net-zero goals by implementing vital energy efficiency upgrades,” said Christopher Porter, director of customer energy management at Waltham, Mass.-based National Grid. “These organizations and municipalities serve as models for Massachusetts’ economy and decarbonization future. We value their contributions and look forward to continuing our collaboration to achieve the state’s climate goals.” 

Regional grocer Roche Bros. operates 14 Roche Bros. and Sudbury Farms stores in Massachusetts.

