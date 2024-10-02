Roche Bros. Named 2024 Mass Save Climate Leader

The Mass Save Climate Leader designation recognizes organizations’ ongoing efforts to curb energy use, reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and guide Massachusetts to a net-zero future.

Among the 19 2024 Mass Save Climate Leaders chosen by the Sponsors of Mass Save, a collaborative of Massachusetts’ natural gas, electric utilities and energy efficiency service providers, is Mansfield, Mass.-based Roche Bros. Supermarkets. The designation recognizes organizations’ ongoing efforts to curb energy use, reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and guide Massachusetts to a net-zero future.

Besides Roche Bros., the 2024 Mass Save Climate Leaders represent a range of industries and sectors, among them museums, education, health care, hospitality and municipalities. Each honoree has shown an abiding commitment to addressing climate change by taking meaningful measures toward a sustainable future through energy-efficient upgrades. According to the Sponsors of Mass Save, the organizations’ actions are helping Massachusetts lead the nation in energy efficiency and meet the Healey-Driscoll administration’s ambitious 2050 climate goals by lowering environmental impacts and reducing energy costs.

The other 2024 Mass Save Climate Leaders are Acton-Boxborough Regional School District, Berkshire Family YMCA, BioMed Realty, Boston College, Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, Bristol Community College, BXP, City of Boston, City of Melrose, Fitchburg Art Museum, Hampton Inn & Suites Cape Cod - West Yarmouth, Häns Kissle, Mass General Brigham - Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Moderna Inc., Munters Corp., Siemens Healthineers, Town of Ashland, and UMass Lowell.