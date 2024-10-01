 Skip to main content

Meijer Achieves Best Refrigerant Emissions Rate

Midwest retailer recognized for having lowest corporate-wide emissions rate out of all GreenChill partners nationwide
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Meijer
For the fourth year in a row, Meijer has been recognized by the EPA for having the GreenChill Program's lowest refrigerant emissions rate.

For the fourth consecutive year, Meijer has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) GreenChill Program for having the lowest corporate-wide refrigerant emissions rate out of all GreenChill partners nationwide over the past year. As an active participant in the EPA's program since 2012, the Midwest retailer focused on reducing its refrigerant leak rate, which is well below the industry average of 25%.

"At Meijer, we remain committed to adopting effective refrigeration technologies and environmental best practices into our everyday operations, which significantly helps us reduce our carbon footprint," said Vik Srinivasan, chief administrative officer for Meijer. "We remain incredibly proud of achieving our industry-leading 2025 carbon emissions reduction goal a year early. Continually reducing our refrigerant emissions was a key part of that achievement."

EPA's GreenChill Program is a voluntary partnership with food retailers, refrigeration system manufacturers and chemical manufacturers to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease their impact on the ozone layer and climate change. GreenChill provides supermarkets and other industry stakeholders with information and assistance to transition to environmentally friendlier refrigerants, reduce the amount of refrigerant they use, eliminate refrigerant leaks, implement environmental best practices, and adopt green refrigeration technologies.

"Meijer should be extremely proud of achieving GreenChill's Best Emissions Rate among large food retail partners for the fourth year in a row," said Bella Maranion, senior advisor in EPA's Stratospheric Protection Division and a member of the GreenChill Team. "This accomplishment proves that dedication pays off."

Other grocers recognized by GreenChill include Hy-Vee and K-VA-T Food Stores for exceptional goal achievement in corporate emissions reduction, and Brookshire Grocery Co. and BriarPatch Food Co-op for most improved emissions rate.

Privately owned, family-operated Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout the Midwest. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024. West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee is No. 38 on The PG 100, while Abingdon, Va.-based K-VA-T Food Stores is No. 72 and Tyler, Texas-based Brookshire Grocery Co. is No. 64.

