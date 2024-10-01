Meijer Achieves Best Refrigerant Emissions Rate
"Meijer should be extremely proud of achieving GreenChill's Best Emissions Rate among large food retail partners for the fourth year in a row," said Bella Maranion, senior advisor in EPA's Stratospheric Protection Division and a member of the GreenChill Team. "This accomplishment proves that dedication pays off."
Other grocers recognized by GreenChill include Hy-Vee and K-VA-T Food Stores for exceptional goal achievement in corporate emissions reduction, and Brookshire Grocery Co. and BriarPatch Food Co-op for most improved emissions rate.
Privately owned, family-operated Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout the Midwest. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024. West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee is No. 38 on The PG 100, while Abingdon, Va.-based K-VA-T Food Stores is No. 72 and Tyler, Texas-based Brookshire Grocery Co. is No. 64.