Meijer Achieves Best Refrigerant Emissions Rate

For the fourth consecutive year, Meijer has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) GreenChill Program for having the lowest corporate-wide refrigerant emissions rate out of all GreenChill partners nationwide over the past year. As an active participant in the EPA's program since 2012, the Midwest retailer focused on reducing its refrigerant leak rate, which is well below the industry average of 25%.

"At Meijer, we remain committed to adopting effective refrigeration technologies and environmental best practices into our everyday operations, which significantly helps us reduce our carbon footprint," said Vik Srinivasan, chief administrative officer for Meijer. "We remain incredibly proud of achieving our industry-leading 2025 carbon emissions reduction goal a year early. Continually reducing our refrigerant emissions was a key part of that achievement."

EPA's GreenChill Program is a voluntary partnership with food retailers, refrigeration system manufacturers and chemical manufacturers to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease their impact on the ozone layer and climate change. GreenChill provides supermarkets and other industry stakeholders with information and assistance to transition to environmentally friendlier refrigerants, reduce the amount of refrigerant they use, eliminate refrigerant leaks, implement environmental best practices, and adopt green refrigeration technologies.