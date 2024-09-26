Meijer Reaches Carbon Emissions Reduction Goal a Year Early

As part of its continuing commitment to sustainability, Meijer has implemented various key actions that enhanced its operational efficiency and contributes to its carbon emissions reduction milestone, among them:

Investments in Renewable Energy: The retailer has made virtual power purchase agreements involving renewable solar and wind energy.

Energy Efficiency Prioritization: Meijer has converted lighting at its retail facilities to energy-efficient LED, activated advanced building controls for optimized energy management and continues to conduct building recommissioning to improve overall operational efficiency. The company also prioritizes lifecycle asset management to replace equipment with more efficient options, and implements and tests such new advanced technology as geothermal refrigeration.

Refrigerant Management: For the past four years, Meijer has achieved the lowest corporate-wide refrigerant emissions rate among all EPA GreenChill Program partners nationwide.

“Achieving this carbon emissions reduction goal early shows our ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship,” asserted Erik Petrovskis, Meijer’s director of environmental compliance and sustainability. “It’s important we build upon this accelerated progress so we continue improving our operational efficiency and conserve our world for generations to come.”

Privately owned, family-operated Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout the Midwest. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.