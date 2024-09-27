Vallarta Supermarkets Transitions to Clean Energy Service
“We are thrilled to partner with Vallarta Supermarkets in their transition to clean energy. Our on-site microgrid supplies clean, reliable, affordable energy and optimizes energy costs to deliver the best outcomes. We believe this partnership will inspire other midsize companies to embrace clean and affordable energy,” said Jose Lorenzo Lista, CEO of Boston-based GreenStruxure.
Through the partnership with GreenStruxure, Vallarta will receive zero-carbon energy, peak demand management, optimized use of energy from the grid and its on-site system, and complete performance insights through the AI platform BeyondtheGrid.
As of August 2024, Vallarta has 55 stores located within California, spanning Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, and Fresno counties. The Latino-owned supermarket chain employs more than 8,000 associates.