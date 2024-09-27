 Skip to main content

Vallarta Supermarkets Transitions to Clean Energy Service

Grocer partners with GreenStruxure to contribute to greener environment by reducing carbon emissions
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Salinas storefront Vallarta
Vallarta Supermarkets has partnered with GreenStruxure on an on-site renewable energy microgrid.

Vallarta Supermarkets has entered into a contract with GreenStruxure, an energy-as-a-service provider, to design, build, operate and maintain an on-site renewable energy microgrid. This project will deliver clean energy, providing 60% of the energy needed to run the Vallarta store in Oxnard, Calif., located at 2690 East Vineyard Avenue. The project will help the Latino grocer avoid significant energy costs in the first year of operation and limit the impact of rising utility prices. In addition, the project will lower the supermarket's carbon emissions by 60%.

“By partnering with GreenStruxure, Vallarta Supermarkets is taking significant steps towards sustainability and reducing our environmental footprint,” said Joel Silva, CFO of Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta. “We look forward to offering this service to additional locations in the future.”

GreenStruxure will design, build, operate and maintain the innovative microgrid solution using solar panels, battery storage and advanced energy management systems.

This solution protects against rising utility prices, offering Vallarta greater control over its energy expenses and future-proofing its operations against market volatility. This helps strengthen the supermarket's bottom line, which, according to the grocer, would ultimately help provide attractive prices to its customers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Vallarta Supermarkets in their transition to clean energy. Our on-site microgrid supplies clean, reliable, affordable energy and optimizes energy costs to deliver the best outcomes. We believe this partnership will inspire other midsize companies to embrace clean and affordable energy,” said Jose Lorenzo Lista, CEO of Boston-based GreenStruxure.

Through the partnership with GreenStruxure, Vallarta will receive zero-carbon energy, peak demand management, optimized use of energy from the grid and its on-site system, and complete performance insights through the AI platform BeyondtheGrid.

As of August 2024, Vallarta has 55 stores located within California, spanning Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, and Fresno counties. The Latino-owned supermarket chain employs more than 8,000 associates. 

