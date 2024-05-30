 Skip to main content

Gopuff Adds 'Premium' Products to Basically Private Label

New assortment features products made with fewer artificial colors, flavors and preservatives
Greg Sleter
Greg Sleter, Store Brands
Gopuff Brand
Gopuff is expanding its Basically private label assortment with the launch of Basically Premium, which includes products said to be thoughtfully formulated and developed with the retailer’s customers in mind.

Items under the Premium assortment are made with fewer artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, according to the company. New products include gluten-free Beef Sticks made with 100% USA Beef with no synthetic nitrates, nitrites, artificial flavors or preservatives. The new line will also feature Basically Premium Coconut Water and Aluminum-Bottled Spring Water. 

Flavor combinations such as Caramel Cheddar and White Cheddar Jalapeño Popcorn and Sea Salt and Wasabi-flavored Seaweed snacks will launch later this year. Additionally, Freeze-Dried Candy and Strawberry, Mixed Berry Twists, and Mini Ice Cream Cones will soon be available under the Basically Premium brand. 

“Our private label products have consistently ranked among Gopuff’s most-ordered items since they first launched two years ago,” said Bri Waldoch, director of private label at Gopuff. “So today, we’re excited to bring to life an even wider assortment of high-quality, affordable, and delicious products we know our customers will love — each item specifically designed with Gopuff customers’ unique tastes and preferences in mind.” 

To accommodate a larger assortment of products and new premium offerings, Gopuff has also redesigned the Basically brand logo and packaging. The elevated, modernized visual identity easily flexes into dissonant categories — from baby products to batteries, toilet paper, extra virgin olive oil, and avocado oil, to ‘Blazin’ Hot Cheese Balls, premium products, and more — all while maintaining consistency. 

With the new branding, Basically products are easily recognized across the app as the company looks to further build private label brand awareness and loyalty. 

As consumer interest in Gopuff private labels continues to grow, the company created Gopuff Exclusives, a one-stop-shop within its app where customers can find all its products and exclusive offerings — from Basically and Goodnow and Gopuff Cookies to the company’s exclusive collaborations with Prime Video, Juvee, and Pure Green. 

The expansion of its private label assortment comes at a time when consumer demand for own brand products remains strong. According to the company, nearly 20% of all Gopuff orders contain at least one private label product. 

Gopuff stores a wide range of products within hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers and omnichannel retail stores across the United States and the United Kingdom. It is No. 96 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

This article was originally covered by sister publication Store Brands

