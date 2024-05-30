Gopuff Adds 'Premium' Products to Basically Private Label

Gopuff is expanding its Basically private label assortment with the launch of Basically Premium, which includes products said to be thoughtfully formulated and developed with the retailer’s customers in mind.

Items under the Premium assortment are made with fewer artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, according to the company. New products include gluten-free Beef Sticks made with 100% USA Beef with no synthetic nitrates, nitrites, artificial flavors or preservatives. The new line will also feature Basically Premium Coconut Water and Aluminum-Bottled Spring Water.

Flavor combinations such as Caramel Cheddar and White Cheddar Jalapeño Popcorn and Sea Salt and Wasabi-flavored Seaweed snacks will launch later this year. Additionally, Freeze-Dried Candy and Strawberry, Mixed Berry Twists, and Mini Ice Cream Cones will soon be available under the Basically Premium brand.