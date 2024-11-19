Walmart Offers Its 1st Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Meal Option
Many of today’s consumers are adopting gluten-free diets due to perceived health benefits such as enhanced digestion and increased energy levels. To meet this increased demand, Midwest food retailer Hy-Vee has also added a gluten-free option to its Thanksgiving Deals for the first time.
