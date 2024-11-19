 Skip to main content

Walmart Offers Its 1st Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Meal Option

America’s largest grocery retailer makes holiday meal planning more inclusive
Marian Zboraj
Walmart Gluten-free thanksgiving
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Walmart is making holiday meal planning more inclusive with its first-ever one-click Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Meal option. (Image credit: www.walmart.com)

Walmart is making holiday meal planning more inclusive with its first-ever one-click Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Meal option, which features top picks for a gluten-free holiday meal that includes a turkey, sides and dessert.  

The Gluten-Free Thanksgiving meal consists of various meal prep items, among them national and private brands, curated by Walmart. 

Customers can shop the gluten-free meal in-stores and online for pickup and delivery. Delivery options include early-morning delivery starting at 6 a.m. and express delivery in as soon as 30 minutes. Walmart is experiencing a rapid rise in its pickup and delivery options – its third-quarter e-commerce sales grew 22%, led by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery.

Many of today’s consumers are adopting gluten-free diets due to perceived health benefits such as enhanced digestion and increased energy levels. To meet this increased demand, Midwest food retailer Hy-Vee has also added a gluten-free option to its Thanksgiving Deals for the first time. 

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century. Hy-Vee is No. 38 on The PG 100.

