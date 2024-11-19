Walmart Offers Its 1st Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Meal Option

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Walmart is making holiday meal planning more inclusive with its first-ever one-click Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Meal option. (Image credit: www.walmart.com)

Walmart is making holiday meal planning more inclusive with its first-ever one-click Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Meal option, which features top picks for a gluten-free holiday meal that includes a turkey, sides and dessert.

The Gluten-Free Thanksgiving meal consists of various meal prep items, among them national and private brands, curated by Walmart.

Customers can shop the gluten-free meal in-stores and online for pickup and delivery. Delivery options include early-morning delivery starting at 6 a.m. and express delivery in as soon as 30 minutes. Walmart is experiencing a rapid rise in its pickup and delivery options – its third-quarter e-commerce sales grew 22%, led by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery.