EXCLUSIVE: Target Shares Thanksgiving Marketing Strategy

Shoppers may be guided by tradition when it comes to Thanksgiving meals, but Target Corp. is striving to change up some of their pre-holiday shopping habits. The mass retailer is touting itself as a destination for seasonal food and beverages, promoting a Thanksgiving meal deal priced at $20 and $5 less than last year’s offering.

Given ongoing consumer concerns about higher food costs, Target is sharing a variety of ways that shoppers can buy affordable Thanksgiving essentials, including sides and desserts under $5 and turkey for $0.79 a pound. As part of its runup to the Nov. 28 holiday, the retailer is highlighting its own Good & Gather brand of frozen turkeys and russet potatoes.

Progressive Grocer recently spoke with John Conlin, SVP of merchandising, food and beverage at Target, about how Good & Gather is central to this year’s gatherings, along with the retailer’s other plans for helping its customer celebrate the annual repast.

Progressive Grocer: How is Target aiming to be a destination for Thanksgiving meals as well as other nonfood items, such as napkins, decor, etc.?

John Conlin: Let me start by saying that seasons are where Target shines brightest, and our cross-category assortment plays a huge role in that. This season, Target is offering an assortment full of affordable joy that makes it easy for consumers to celebrate, and not only during Thanksgiving, but for all the celebratory moments across the season.

It’s no secret that food and entertaining go hand-in-hand, and Target is the best one-stop-shop for all of shoppers’ Thanksgiving needs at an incredible value. For example, this year, we’re offering our Good & Gather turkey at an extremely competitive price, just $0.79 per pound which 20% less per pound than last year. We’re also offering many hosting and gift-giving options to make entertaining easy all season long.

We are also prioritizing delivering incredible value across our assortment and our Thanksgiving meal is a great example of that – it is $5 less than last year and feeds a family of four for just under $20. Plus, we’re making it easier than ever to shop for Thanksgiving and the holidays. With Target Circle 360, members can have all the makings of their Thanksgiving meal delivered straight to their door the same day they place their order, freeing up time for family and other holiday activities.

PG: How has your ongoing strength in food and beverage encouraged shoppers to visit Target for all their holiday needs, perhaps instead of cross-shopping at other channels and stores?

JC: Food and beverage plays a central role in ensuring our guests can turn to Target for all of their wants and needs. Evolving from simply selling food to celebrating food, we deliver value and inspiration to our guests during everyday trips, seasonal shopping visits and everything in between.

What sets us apart from other grocers and retailers is our assortment. We are curators who bring together products our guests will love and ones they are inspired by. With 700 new food, beverage and entertaining items, Target is the one-stop-shop for consumers’ everyday trips, seasonal shopping visits, and everything in between. I am so impressed with what the team is cooking up across our assortment for both Thanksgiving and the entire holiday season. From entertaining options, like the first-ever Good & Gather charcuterie party tray for just $11.99, as well as sides like Good & Gather Dips that make hosting easy – we have it all.

We are also bringing Marks & Spencer’s premium gift offerings back starting the first week of November, which makes for a great host or hostess gift. New this year, we’re introducing home items like London-themed ornaments and mugs.