EXCLUSIVE: Kroger, Inmar Team Up to Offer Flexible Savings Program

It’s no secret that shoppers are looking to save money. Personalization is another priority, as grocers seek to give increasingly discerning customers both what they want and need.

To provide shoppers with more deals and present them with options that best suit their preferences, The Kroger Co. has teamed up with Inmar Intelligence on an expanded savings program. Kroger’s popular Cash Back program is now powered by Inmar’s Flex Offers technology that allows customers at 2,700 locations and via the stores’ online channels to choose how they want to receive their savings.

By giving their consumers a choice between digital coupons and cash back, Kroger is positioning itself as a retailer that understands the dual importance of customization and savings. “Kroger is committed to delivering maximum savings to our shoppers and we are excited to expand our relationship with Inmar to provide shoppers with a choice on how to save. Since our cash back launch with Inmar in August, we have seen more than a 35% increase in the savings enjoyed by our shoppers by providing more choice on how to save,” Pete Miles-Prouten, SVP head of strategic partnerships and data ventures at Kroger, told Progressive Grocer. “With Inmar's Flex Offer technology, we have also simplified the offer publishing and management process for our CPG partners – enabling us to deliver more value to shoppers. We are thrilled with the impact this expanded partnership has had in improving our shopper savings experience.”

In an exclusive interview with Progressive Grocer, Inmar’s President of MarTech solutions, Rob Weisberg, said that the expansion of the five-year relationship with Kroger reflects evolving capabilities and market drivers. “Shoppers are crunched. They are faced with historic inflation and are looking for more savings opportunities, but they want choice.” he said. “Some people want to enjoy savings immediately and others want to accrue the value for bigger purchases at a later date. And that’s where cash back comes in.”