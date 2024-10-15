Food Lion Wants to Save Customers $20 This Fall

Food Lion has made earning and redeeming a $20 coupon simple for customers during a special fall promotion.

Food Lion has rolled out a special promotion to help customers save money for the holiday season. From Oct. 16 to Nov. 26, customers who shop at the retailer six times can earn $20 in savings.

“At Food Lion, we listen to our customers, and we are committed to making shopping easy and affordable every day, including the holidays,” noted Jennifer Blanchard, the grocer’s director of community relations. “With this offer, we give our customer the opportunity to stock up on their favorite groceries and score savings. Whether our neighbors are shopping for everyday essentials or festive treats, this promotion is available online and in-store.”

Through its MVP customer loyalty program, Food Lion offers HotSale! deals and Priced Low Every Day items each week. As well as the savings, the retailer has made earning and redeeming the $20 coupon simple for customers: