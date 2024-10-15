 Skip to main content

Food Lion Wants to Save Customers $20 This Fall

Online and in-store promo runs Oct. 16-Nov. 26
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Food Lion has made earning and redeeming a $20 coupon simple for customers during a special fall promotion.

Food Lion has rolled out a special promotion to help customers save money for the holiday season. From Oct. 16 to Nov. 26, customers who shop at the retailer six times can earn $20 in savings. 

“At Food Lion, we listen to our customers, and we are committed to making shopping easy and affordable every day, including the holidays,” noted Jennifer Blanchard, the grocer’s director of community relations. “With this offer, we give our customer the opportunity to stock up on their favorite groceries and score savings. Whether our neighbors are shopping for everyday essentials or festive treats, this promotion is available online and in-store.”

Through its MVP customer loyalty program, Food Lion offers HotSale! deals and Priced Low Every Day items each week. As well as the savings, the retailer has made earning and redeeming the $20 coupon simple for customers:

  • Shop six times during the promotional period with a personal MVP customer loyalty card.
  • Spend a minimum of $50 on each shopping trip. Purchases of pharmacy, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery, and postage stamps and services don’t count toward the $50 purchase requirement.
  • Receive a $20 Food Lion coupon at the bottom of the receipt after the sixth qualifying trip. 
  • Redeem the $20 coupon during the next shopping trip using a personal MVP card. Coupons are valid for two weeks from the date of issue.
Promotional progress will be tracked at the bottom of each receipt. The Food Lion MVP savings card enables customers to take advantage of lower prices available throughout the store or online when shopping via Food Lion To Go. Customers without an MVP card can enroll at no charge in stores or online. Additionally customers can gain access to increased savings by visiting Food Lion’s MVP Coupon Hub or scanning their MVP card in-store at the MVP Savings Center, which can be found near the entrance of any Food Lion store.

For the holiday season, the grocer has an online recipe section featuring many festive dishes, and customers can plan for the holidays by pre-ordering ready-to-eat party platters through Food Lion’s catering department. The platters feature a variety of gourmet meats, cheeses, fresh fruits and vegetables, sandwiches, salads and desserts, although not all items are available in all stores.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

