Food Lion Wants to Save Customers $20 This Fall
Promotional progress will be tracked at the bottom of each receipt. The Food Lion MVP savings card enables customers to take advantage of lower prices available throughout the store or online when shopping via Food Lion To Go. Customers without an MVP card can enroll at no charge in stores or online. Additionally customers can gain access to increased savings by visiting Food Lion’s MVP Coupon Hub or scanning their MVP card in-store at the MVP Savings Center, which can be found near the entrance of any Food Lion store.
For the holiday season, the grocer has an online recipe section featuring many festive dishes, and customers can plan for the holidays by pre-ordering ready-to-eat party platters through Food Lion’s catering department. The platters feature a variety of gourmet meats, cheeses, fresh fruits and vegetables, sandwiches, salads and desserts, although not all items are available in all stores.
Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.