Is This the Year for the Holiday Rebound?

Consumers are more inclined to spend on others and themselves this year than last year, but remain wary of ongoing macro challenges and uncertainties, a new report shows.

It’s not surprising that shoppers have a lot of their minds heading into the holiday season. Whether keeping tabs on inflation and interest rates, potential supply chain glitches or political developments, consumers are focused on a lot of things as they make plans for the festive season.

New research from Circana affirms that shoppers remain distracted during what’s shaped up to be a decade of disruption, but retailers and brands can also be heartened by consumers’ demonstrated resilience. “This year’s holiday comes with some optimism and some distractions. As consumers settle in, with food prices rising at lower levels and better values being offered, they plan to spend a little more for holiday,” Marshal Cohen, chief retail advisory at Chicago-based Circana, told Progressive Grocer.

According to Circana’s annual holiday purchase intentions consumer survey, people plan to spend $771 on holiday shopping this year, up 2% from 2023 but 2% below their plans in 2021. That seemingly middle-of-the-road approach fits with other findings that reflect a slight rebound in outlook and purchases: This year, 57% of shoppers are feeling more positive about their personal financial situation than last year, 64% said they are looking forward to the upcoming holiday stretch and 66% see the holidays as a break from “everything that’s happening in the world.”