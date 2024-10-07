Is This the Year for the Holiday Rebound?
On that last point, consumers’ view that holidays are a respite of source from everyday stress may translate at the point of sale. Nearly 40% of respondents reported that they intend to buy more gifts for others to bring them joy during challenging times and 28% are buying more gifts for themselves as a sort of retail therapy, a figure that’s higher than last year but again not as high as the post-lockdown year of 2021.
“The other key to an optimistic holiday for retailers is the growth of consumers stating they plan to return to self-gifting. The past few years we were missing that part of holiday spend and it is critical for growth. The election, severe weather and world events have been a constant distraction these past few weeks, but overall the resilience of the consumer has remained,” added Cohen.
The survey also sought to determine the effects of early shopping, which kicks off especially early this year with mid-October sales events hosted by Amazon, Target and Walmart. According to the Circana research, some people did some of their holiday shopping during this year’s summer retail promotional events and more plan to take advantage of fall promotional events than in either of the past two years. That said, nearly a quarter (24%) of survey participants think they will get the best deals on Black Friday.