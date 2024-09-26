Big Retailers Get Early Jump on Seasonal Savings Events

Amazon is ramping up for its Oct. Prime Big Deal Days that signal the start of the holiday shopping season.

The deals are coming. As the calendar flips to October, retailers are getting ahead of the holiday season with major savings events during the first half of that month.

Amazon, which hit $14.2 billion in sales for its Prime Day event in mid-July, is gearing up for its Amazon Prime Big Deal Days on Oct. 8 and 9. Prime members will get exclusive access to early holiday deals that include home essentials, foods, toys and a slew of seasonal products. Some discounted products are available now for members, including grocery items.

New this year for Prime Deal Days: guidance from Rufus, Amazon’s generative AI-powered conversational shopping assistant. In addition to that tool that provides personalized recommendations, Amazon is also touting its Inspired shopping feed in the Amazon Shopping app that helps users find products from other brands and watch personalized videos with deals based on their interests.

For those who aren’t yet signed up for Prime, Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial. Those shoppers can take advantage of Prime Day sales within that window. After that trial, Prime memberships can be purchased for $14.99 a month or $139 per year.

Target Corp.is timing its major fall sale close to Amazon’s event, as it did earlier this summer with its Deal Days. The mass retailer announced the return of Target Circle Week from Oct. 6-12, featuring seven days of deals with discounts up to 50% off on select items.