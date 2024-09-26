Big Retailers Get Early Jump on Seasonal Savings Events

Target is going head-to-head again with its e-comm and mass competitors, through its member-only shopping event.
This program, too, is based on membership, available for those enrolled in Target’s free-to-join Target Circle program. Members can take advantage of a Deal of the Day feature and also score perks like a $10 Target gift card with a $40 dollar purchase of health and beauty items. In time for Halloween, members can enjoy a “buy one and get one 50%” deal on costumes and seasonal candy packages.
To encourage more shoppers to join its membership program, Target announced that customer who sign up for Target Circle 360 can receive 50% off their next same-day delivery order of $50 or more.
"Our October Target Circle Week is our biggest sale of the fall and gives our members the best of Target, so they can stock up on everyday essentials while discovering new trends and inspiring some early holiday shopping," said Cara Sylvester, EVP and chief guest experience at Target.
Likewise, Walmart is getting a jump on peak shopping season with its first-ever Walmart Holiday Deals event slated for Oct. 8-13. Shoppers can save on a range of products across several categories; Walmart+ members can get exclusive early access 12 hours before non-members on Walmart.com and the app, Looking ahead to holiday meals, Walmart shared deals of its budget-friendly holiday meal offering that serves up to 10 people and includes 28 Thanksgiving meal items for less than $7 per person. The retailer is offering its “inflation-free holiday meal” weeks earlier this year, starting Oct. 14. Also new for 2024 is the ability for shoppers to gift a complete holiday meal for pickup or delivery to family, neighbors and friends anywhere in the country.
