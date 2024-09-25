 Skip to main content

Kroger Marks Customer Appreciation Week

From now through Oct. 1, shoppers can take advantage of discounts, offers
Lynn Petrak
Kroger shoppers can get deals on a variety of products during Customer Appreciation Week running through Oct. 1.

The Kroger Co. may be tied up in court, but the retailer isn’t taking breaks in serving its shoppers. This week, the grocer shared details of its Customer Appreciation Week running Sept. 25 through Oct. 1. 

During this period, customers can score deals on a range of store brand products, through in-store discounts and digital coupons. Members of the Boost by Kroger Plus program will be able to access more exclusive savings and can redeem those offers up to five times. Those customers can get a five-pound bag of Kroger Brand flour, for example, for only 99 cents with a digital coupon. Kroger is also offering a “Weekend Free-Bee,” with online coupons for a free reusable bag available on Saturday and Sunday. 

Stuart Aitken, SVP and chief merchant and marketing officer, said the weeklong savings event reflects the company’s own appreciation for ongoing shopper support. "We are so grateful for the trust our customers’ place in us to feed their families every day and for the opportunity to play a part in some of life's most precious moments from holidays to birthdays and everything in between," he declared. "During this special event we are celebrating customers with our hottest deals and digital coupons to show our sincere appreciation and say thank you for choosing Kroger."

Meanwhile, the retailer is also nearing the end of its Hunger Action Month campaign, through which funds raised in its stores in September will be donated to the Feeding America network of food banks. Part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, the campaign includes other programs, such as a Volunteer-a-Thon in the Dallas division and a peanut butter drive in the Mid-Atlantic division.

Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.

