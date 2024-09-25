Save A Lot Grows in the South
“We’re thrilled to have the E.W. James group add Martin to the list of hometowns that get to experience what the Save A Lot brand is all about,” said Bill Mayo, Save A Lot chief development officer. “We know the Save A Lot brand brings unmatched value and quality to over 750 communities nationwide and can’t wait for the Martin community to experience that for themselves.”
The Martin store is open daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Meanwhile, Save A Lot and operator Yellow Banana recently reopened six remodeled stores in different neighborhoods across Chicago, including in an area considered a food desert. The six stores have undergone extensive interior and exterior renovations.
Additionally, Save A Lot recently announced its return to the Russell Springs, Ky. The Save A Lot, located at 238 E. Steve Warner Road, reopened on Sept. 4 after a fire destroyed the original store seven months ago.
As the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, Save A Lot has more than 750 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024.