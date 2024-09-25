 Skip to main content

Save A Lot Grows in the South

Store owner E.W. James Group opens new location in Martin, Tenn.
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Save A Lot
Save A Lot opened a store on Sept. 18 in the Martin community.

Discount grocery chain Save A Lot has opened a new location in Martin, Tenn. Store owner E.W. James Group converted the existing grocery store at 145 Commons Drive to a Save A Lot and marked the occasion with a grand opening on Sept. 18.

“We are excited to bring the Save A Lot banner to Martin residents,” said Nick Flippin, VP of operations, E.W. James Group. “We believe this community deserves high-quality food at a value price point that works for them while still enjoying the benefits of a locally-operated, family-run grocery. The Save A Lot brand helps us deliver that to our neighbors in Martin and we can’t wait to have people experience this new option in town.”

To celebrate the grand opening, E.W. James group was joined by store leadership, the Martin Business Association and the Weakly County Chamber of Commerce to mark the event for the community.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“We’re thrilled to have the E.W. James group add Martin to the list of hometowns that get to experience what the Save A Lot brand is all about,” said Bill Mayo, Save A Lot chief development officer. “We know the Save A Lot brand brings unmatched value and quality to over 750 communities nationwide and can’t wait for the Martin community to experience that for themselves.”

The Martin store is open daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. 

Meanwhile, Save A Lot and operator Yellow Banana recently reopened six remodeled stores in different neighborhoods across Chicago, including in an area considered a food desert. The six stores have undergone extensive interior and exterior renovations.

Additionally, Save A Lot recently announced its return to the Russell Springs, Ky. The Save A Lot, located at 238 E. Steve Warner Road, reopened on Sept. 4 after a fire destroyed the original store seven months ago.

As the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, Save A Lot has more than 750 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company  is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds