Save A Lot Grows in the South

Discount grocery chain Save A Lot has opened a new location in Martin, Tenn. Store owner E.W. James Group converted the existing grocery store at 145 Commons Drive to a Save A Lot and marked the occasion with a grand opening on Sept. 18.

“We are excited to bring the Save A Lot banner to Martin residents,” said Nick Flippin, VP of operations, E.W. James Group. “We believe this community deserves high-quality food at a value price point that works for them while still enjoying the benefits of a locally-operated, family-run grocery. The Save A Lot brand helps us deliver that to our neighbors in Martin and we can’t wait to have people experience this new option in town.”

To celebrate the grand opening, E.W. James group was joined by store leadership, the Martin Business Association and the Weakly County Chamber of Commerce to mark the event for the community.