Festival Foods Opens Another Store in Wisconsin’s Fox Valley
In addition to the wide range of products and store services, the Kimberly store offers catering and Click N Go online shopping with store pickup.
“We’re excited to expand in the Fox Valley, and look forward to becoming a part of the Kimberly community while continuing to serve our guests in the area,” said Jason Jacobs, Kimberly store director.
To express its gratitude for being part of the Kimberly community, Festival Foods has donated to the village of Kimberly’s Verhagen Park playground replacement project. Located across from Westside Elementary School, Verhagen Park will become a more inclusive space where children of all abilities can play.
“We are proud to support our new community with a donation to Verhagen Park,” said Mark Skogen, Festival Foods president and CEO. “As the community continues to grow, this playground will not only play a large part in our guests’ lives, but also the children at Westside Elementary.”
The new Kimberly Festival Foods employs 174 associates and is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The company is also preparing its new store in Hudson, Wis. Located at 1616 Crest View Drive, this location is set to open Nov. 8.
Festival Foods employs more than 8,000 full- and part-time associates at 40 full-service supermarkets across the state of Wisconsin. The De Pere, Wis.-based grocer is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.