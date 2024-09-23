Festival Foods Opens Another Store in Wisconsin’s Fox Valley

The Kimberly store is the fifth Festival Foods location in the Fox Valley area.

Regional grocer Festival Foods opened its newest location on Sept. 20 at 800 East Maes Avenue in Kimberly, Wis. This location is the fifth Festival Foods in the Fox Valley area.

The new Kimberly store offers a food court that features a fresh food lineup including sushi, Asian stir-fry, gourmet popcorn, hot cookies, and more.

The deli department touts a Picadeli salad bar, offering more fresh, convenient options to customers. Picadeli’s salad bars feature digital signage and touchscreens to display the nutritional value of all ingredients, as well as temperature-controlled food compartments that ensure optimal food safety and reduce waste.

The Kimberly location also houses Festival’s second Caribou Coffee kiosk in the Fox Valley, serving high-quality handcrafted beverages and food.

The new store additionally features a made-from-scratch bakery, wine and spirits, extensive meat selections and, according to Festival Foods, the largest selection of seafood in Wisconsin.