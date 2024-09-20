Rouses Opens 4th Mississippi Store

Rouses Markets has debuted its newest Mississippi store. The location held its grand opening on Wednesday, Sept. 18, following a blessing by Pastor Darrell Worley and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Jim Luke, local dignitaries and Rouses CEO Donny Rouse in attendance. The 40,000-square-foot supermarket, located at 1701 Highway 43 North in the River Ridge Shopping Center in Picayune, marks the grocer’s fourth store in the state; a fifth store is slated to open in Biloxi in October. Rouses purchased the River Ridge Shopping Center in 2022.

“We’ve had loyal customers from Picayune and Pearl River County driving to Slidell to shop with us, and we wanted to bring them a store closer to home,” said Rouse on the decision to open the new store.

Led by Store Director Amber Culver, the location employs 150 full- and part-time associates and features a range of departments and services, among them: