Rouses Opens 4th Mississippi Store

Picayune location built to accommodate shoppers in region
Bridget Goldschmidt
Rouses Markets' store in Picayune, Miss., held its grand opening on Wednesday, Sept. 18, following a blessing and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Rouses Markets has debuted its newest Mississippi store. The location held its grand opening on Wednesday, Sept. 18, following a blessing by Pastor Darrell Worley and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Jim Luke, local dignitaries and Rouses CEO Donny Rouse in attendance. The 40,000-square-foot supermarket, located at 1701 Highway 43 North in the River Ridge Shopping Center in Picayune, marks the grocer’s fourth store in the state; a fifth store is slated to open in Biloxi in October. Rouses purchased the River Ridge Shopping Center in 2022.

“We’ve had loyal customers from Picayune and Pearl River County driving to Slidell to shop with us, and we wanted to bring them a store closer to home,” said Rouse on the decision to open the new store.

Led by Store Director Amber Culver, the location employs 150 full- and part-time associates and features a range of departments and services, among them:

  • Boar’s Head products in the deli department
  • The largest beer selection in the area
  • A full-service seafood department with in-house seafood boiling and fresh seafood brought in from the Gulf Coast and beyond
  • A butcher shop featuring in-house steaks, roasts and chops, along with a custom dry-aged beef locker that ages USDA Choice Angus Beef for a minimum of 25 days
  • A bakery offering Rouses’ famous Gentilly and Doberge cakes, Mardi Gras king cakes, personalized cake decorating, fresh popcorn, and cotton candy
  • Sushi, poke bowls, and a Mongolian grill offering fresh rice bowls, teriyaki, and more
  • Chef-inspired ready-to-eat and -heat options for both individuals and families
  • Hot breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, as well as hot soup and fresh salad bars
  • A full-service floral department for all occasions.
  • Online shopping and curbside pickup for a seamless shopping experience.

“We are dedicated to being both the best place to shop — and the best place to work,” added Rouse. “We’ve consistently been voted the Best Grocery Store on the Gulf Coast, which reflects not only the quality of our stores and the incredible people who make them run, but also our commitment to the communities we serve.”

The Official Supermarket of the New Orleans Saints, Schriever, La.-based Rouses operates stores across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and employs more than 7,000 associates. Earlier this year, the company was named among Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Outstanding Independents

