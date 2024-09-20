Rouses Opens 4th Mississippi Store
Picayune location built to accommodate shoppers in region
- Boar’s Head products in the deli department
- The largest beer selection in the area
- A full-service seafood department with in-house seafood boiling and fresh seafood brought in from the Gulf Coast and beyond
- A butcher shop featuring in-house steaks, roasts and chops, along with a custom dry-aged beef locker that ages USDA Choice Angus Beef for a minimum of 25 days
- A bakery offering Rouses’ famous Gentilly and Doberge cakes, Mardi Gras king cakes, personalized cake decorating, fresh popcorn, and cotton candy
- Sushi, poke bowls, and a Mongolian grill offering fresh rice bowls, teriyaki, and more
- Chef-inspired ready-to-eat and -heat options for both individuals and families
- Hot breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, as well as hot soup and fresh salad bars
- A full-service floral department for all occasions.
- Online shopping and curbside pickup for a seamless shopping experience.
“We are dedicated to being both the best place to shop — and the best place to work,” added Rouse. “We’ve consistently been voted the Best Grocery Store on the Gulf Coast, which reflects not only the quality of our stores and the incredible people who make them run, but also our commitment to the communities we serve.”
The Official Supermarket of the New Orleans Saints, Schriever, La.-based Rouses operates stores across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and employs more than 7,000 associates. Earlier this year, the company was named among Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Outstanding Independents.
ROUSES MARKETS, PICAYUNE, MISS.
