All Rouses Supermarkets Open After Hurricane Francine

Between Monday and Wednesday afternoon, nearly 1 million customers shopped at Rouses Markets in preparation for Hurricane Francine, but the grocer was ready for them.

Rouses Markets, which was the last grocery business to close before Hurricane Francine made landfall in South Louisiana on Wednesday, Sept. 11, was also the first to reopen the very next morning, according to the independent grocer. The Category 2 storm brought strong winds and torrential rains, leaving hundreds of thousands across the region without power.

“We know how important it is to be here for our customers, especially during challenging times like these,” said Donny Rouse, CEO of Schriever, La.-based Rouses. “Our team is truly remarkable. Despite facing many of the same challenges as our customers, like being without power, they show up, ready to serve with a smile. I want to thank them for their hard work and dedication.”

Between Monday and Wednesday afternoon, nearly 1 million customers shopped at Rouses Markets, but the grocer was ready for them, thanks to its consistent planning before, during and after extreme weather events. As a result, stores were fully stocked with such essentials as water, ice and cleaning supplies, with more shipments arriving throughout the day.

“We work closely with our suppliers well in advance of storms to ensure our customers have what they need when they need it,” explained Rouse.