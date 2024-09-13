All Rouses Supermarkets Open After Hurricane Francine
Rouses Markets also collaborates with area food banks to support the most devastated areas and ensure that those affected have access to needed supplies. The grocer also has a disaster relief fund in place to provide associates and their families with immediate financial assistance should they require support during the recovery process.
“We have 64 stores across three states, with two more opening in Mississippi in the next 30 days,” noted Rouse. “This level of preparation allows us to keep serving our communities when they need us most. We’re here for our customers year-round, especially during times like these.”
Rouses coordinated with city, parish and state authorities on the timing of Wednesday’s closures. All stores were staffed by associates who volunteered to work.
“I had so many team members offering to come in and help, even on their day off,” said Jeremy Simmons, store director of the Rouses Markets in New Orleans’ Warehouse District. “As always, we’re here for our neighbors. It’s what we do.”
Rouses operates stores across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and employs more than 7,000 associates. Earlier this year, the company was named among Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Outstanding Independents.