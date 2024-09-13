 Skip to main content

All Rouses Supermarkets Open After Hurricane Francine

Indie plans ahead to keep stores fully stocked before, during and after storm
Between Monday and Wednesday afternoon, nearly 1 million customers shopped at Rouses Markets in preparation for Hurricane Francine, but the grocer was ready for them.

Rouses Markets, which was the last grocery business to close before Hurricane Francine made landfall in South Louisiana on Wednesday, Sept. 11, was also the first to reopen the very next morning, according to the independent grocer. The Category 2 storm brought strong winds and torrential rains, leaving hundreds of thousands across the region without power.

“We know how important it is to be here for our customers, especially during challenging times like these,” said Donny Rouse, CEO of Schriever, La.-based Rouses. “Our team is truly remarkable. Despite facing many of the same challenges as our customers, like being without power, they show up, ready to serve with a smile. I want to thank them for their hard work and dedication.”

Between Monday and Wednesday afternoon, nearly 1 million customers shopped at Rouses Markets, but the grocer was ready for them, thanks to its consistent planning before, during and after extreme weather events. As a result, stores were fully stocked with such essentials as water, ice and cleaning supplies, with more shipments arriving throughout the day.

“We work closely with our suppliers well in advance of storms to ensure our customers have what they need when they need it,” explained Rouse.

Rouses Markets also collaborates with area food banks to support the most devastated areas and ensure that those affected have access to needed supplies. The grocer also has a disaster relief fund in place to provide associates and their families with immediate financial assistance should they require support during the recovery process.

“We have 64 stores across three states, with two more opening in Mississippi in the next 30 days,” noted Rouse. “This level of preparation allows us to keep serving our communities when they need us most. We’re here for our customers year-round, especially during times like these.”

Rouses coordinated with city, parish and state authorities on the timing of Wednesday’s closures. All stores were staffed by associates who volunteered to work.

“I had so many team members offering to come in and help, even on their day off,” said Jeremy Simmons, store director of the Rouses Markets in New Orleans’ Warehouse District. “As always, we’re here for our neighbors. It’s what we do.”

Rouses operates stores across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and employs more than 7,000 associates. Earlier this year, the company was named among Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Outstanding Independents

