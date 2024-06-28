Walmart Ups Investments in Disaster Relief

Walmart and Sam's Club are investing in more business and philanthropic resources to help communities affected by disasters.

Understanding the importance of preparation across its business, Walmart extends that principle to its corporate responsibility practices. This week, the company announced additional investments in mobile disaster response units run by nonprofit organizations.

Walmart is making these investments in advance of hurricane season and in the wake of a series of natural disasters that appear to be happening with greater frequency, including storms, tornadoes and wildfires. The mobile response units can be deployed quickly to help communities access crucial resources and services, such as charging and wi-fi access during power outages, hot meals from a mobile “Operation BBQ Relief” kitchen, clean laundry and showers via a mobile trailer.

The support makes operational sense, too, given that Walmart and Sam’s Club locations often deploy relief stations in their parking lots. The new units also complement the retailer’s existing Mobile Relief Kitchen operated by Walmart drivers.