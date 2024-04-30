Dollar Tree Distribution Center in Oklahoma Hit By Tornadoes

Currently, there are no reports of damage to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar retail stores.

Dollar Tree Inc. has revealed that late in the evening of April 27, a series of powerful tornados struck Oklahoma and caused significant damage to the 1-million-square foot Dollar Tree distribution center located in Marietta.

Currently, there are no reports of damage to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar retail stores in the region. The company remains focused on keeping those stores supplied to support the needs of local customers.

[RELATED: Grocers Respond to Tornado Outbreak]

Dollar Tree reacted swiftly to maintain distribution operations following the tornadoes and immediately pivoted its network to deliver product to the approximately 600 Marietta-serviced Dollar Tree stores. The company expects that these efforts will limit disruption to the Dollar Tree shopping experience.

“We run a high-performing distribution network and have activated our other distribution centers to support our stores in the region," said Mike Kindy, Dollar Tree’s chief supply chain officer. "We will continue to manage through the near-term challenges associated with this event and are confident in our ability to continue to meet our customers’ expectations and operate our business.”

The retailer can confirm that none of the 456 associates who are employed at the Marietta distribution center were injured at the facility. Dollar Tree is also supporting local associates through the business recovery process, including temporary work relocation, well-being resources and access to the company’s Associate Relief Fund. Additionally, the company is partnering with the American Red Cross to help support immediate community needs.

“We are deeply grateful that no one at our facility was injured during the storm, and our thoughts are with the entire community at this time. Our people are our highest priority, and we are reaching out to every one of our local associates to check in on their well-being and ensure they are aware of the support in place for them and the surrounding community as part of our recovery efforts,” added Rick Dreiling, chairman and CEO of Dollar Tree.





Meanwhile, Dollar Tree’s distribution center insurance policies include significant property and inventory coverage. At this time, the company is assessing the value of all potential claims and anticipates that the majority of company damages and recovery costs will be covered under its current policies.

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree operates 16,774 Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of Feb. 3. The company is No. 21 on The PG 100, PG’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.