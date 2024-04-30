Grocers Respond to Tornado Outbreak

After a tornado outbreak flattened homes and, in some cases, communities, in the Plains states and parts of the Midwest, grocers went into assistance mode.

Hy-Vee Inc., headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, east of the tornadoes’ path, readied its disaster relief fleet and was on the ground within hours of the twisters in Nebraska and Iowa. The grocer sent seven semis to the region, filled with bottled water and snacks, and also used its specially-equipped trailers to serve hot meals to those displaced by the storm and to responders. Additionally, Hy-Vee activated a donation campaign in local stores to support people in the affected communities.

Meanwhile, Michigan-based SpartanNash rallied its crews to stock and send out four and a half truckloads of supplies, including bottled water, snacks and cleaning products, to those affected by the storms. SpartanNash operates a distribution center in Omaha, where tornadoes left a trail of destruction. One suburb, Elkhorn, was particularly hard hit.