2nd Foxtrot Reopens in Chicago

The second Foxtrot to reopen in Chicago includes a private rear patio off bustling North Avenue.
Foxtrot founder and Chairman Mike LaVitola, who took back control of the company in the wake of the bankruptcy action that shuttered stores this past spring, said that the second opening reflects a company that’s carefully on the move again. "Foxtrot’s latest updates, from our beloved gummies, coffee, hot food and CPG products, continue to embody Foxtrot's commitment to delivering high-quality products with a personal touch. Whether it’s through our partnerships with local makers or the innovative brands we showcase, we're constantly evolving to bring our customers the very best — every single day,” he said.
To LaVitola’s point, the hot food offerings have been a focal point for the retailer as it revamps its business. New menu items include breakfast tacos, pressed paninis and farm-to-bowl salads, and the café will also carry exclusive coffee blends from Chicago-based partners.