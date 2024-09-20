2nd Foxtrot Reopens in Chicago

Foxtrot 2.0 has its second store. The urban market and café has unveiled another location in its hometown of Chicago as it returns to business following the dissolution of its short-lived parent company, Outfox Hospitality.

The store at 1562 North Wells Street in the city’s Old Town neighborhood welcomed shoppers the morning of Sept. 19. As with the other store in the nearby Gold Coast area, which opened Sept. 5, this one includes an expanded coffee and café menu and a streamlined, curated assortment of convenience-oriented products.

The Old Town site includes two outdoor patios, where Foxtrot will host tastings and samples from local vendor partners during the opening-week festivities. The rear patio is private and includes seating for up to 30 patrons.