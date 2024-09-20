 Skip to main content

2nd Foxtrot Reopens in Chicago

Old Town location features expanded café menu and assortment from local makers
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak
Foxtrot Old Town
Foxtrot's relaunch in Chicago features an enhanced café menu and a slew of locally sourced products.

Foxtrot 2.0 has its second store. The urban market and café has unveiled another location in its hometown of Chicago as it returns to business following the dissolution of its short-lived parent company, Outfox Hospitality. 

The store at 1562 North Wells Street in the city’s Old Town neighborhood welcomed shoppers the morning of Sept. 19. As with the other store in the nearby Gold Coast area, which opened Sept. 5, this one includes an expanded coffee and café menu and a streamlined, curated assortment of convenience-oriented products.

The Old Town site includes two outdoor patios, where Foxtrot will host tastings and samples from local vendor partners during the opening-week festivities. The rear patio is private and includes seating for up to 30 patrons.

Foxtrot patio
The second Foxtrot to reopen in Chicago includes a private rear patio off bustling North Avenue.

Foxtrot founder and Chairman Mike LaVitola, who took back control of the company in the wake of the bankruptcy action that shuttered stores this past spring, said that the second opening reflects a company that’s carefully on the move again. "Foxtrot’s latest updates, from our beloved gummies, coffee, hot food and CPG products, continue to embody Foxtrot's commitment to delivering high-quality products with a personal touch. Whether it’s through our partnerships with local makers or the innovative brands we showcase, we're constantly evolving to bring our customers the very best — every single day,” he said.

To LaVitola’s point, the hot food offerings have been a focal point for the retailer as it revamps its business. New menu items include breakfast tacos, pressed paninis and farm-to-bowl salads, and the café will also carry exclusive coffee blends from Chicago-based partners.  

