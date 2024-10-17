Grocery Sales Up in September, Fueled by Both Prices and Demand

After hovering between $73 billion and $74 billion for the last several months, sales at grocery stores topped $75 billion in September, landing at $75.3 billion for the month on an adjusted basis. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau also revealed that grocery store sales hit $663.88 billion for the first nine months of the calendar year, a 1.8% year-over-year (YoY) lift.

On a 12-month basis, grocery store sales are 2.5% higher, above the 1.7% total retail and foodservice sales rate. Overall retail and foodservice sales did edge higher last month, moving up 0.4% from nearly $711.3 billion in August to $714.3 billion in September.

“While there have been some signs of tightening in consumer spending, September’s numbers show consumers are willing to spend where they see value,” observed Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist at the National Retail Federation. “September sales come amid the recent trend of payroll gains and other positive economic signs. Clearly, consumers continue to carry the economy, and conditions for the retail sector remain favorable as we move into the holiday season.”

Additional new data affirms the Census Department’s information. Anne-Marie Roerink, principal at insights firm 210 Analytics, cited Circana MULO+ data showing that total food and beverage unit sales are trending well above year-ago levels, with some of that growth stemming from prices. “This reflects ongoing, and slightly higher, inflation of 2.1% for September,” Roerink pointed out.