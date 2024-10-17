 Skip to main content

OP-ED: Shoppers Find Value at the Grocery Store Amid Challenging Times

Retailers not to blame for inflation, FMI CEO notes
Leslie G. Sarasin
According to FMI, 79% of shoppers say that getting a “good value” when grocery shopping is their top priority.

In a recent Progressive Grocer article, the outlet appropriately corrects the record on a survey about American consumers that paints a false narrative about how shoppers feel about their grocery stores.

As rightly pointed out, shoppers are frustrated with higher prices in all spending categories, including gas and restaurants. It’s important that we don’t misinterpret this data, as others have, by blaming retailers for inflation — an issue that has roots in a wide variety of macroeconomic factors.

We know that consumer prices across the board have been higher – including for groceries – and our industry would never minimize the impact that higher food prices have had on people’s lives. That’s why grocers have gone above and beyond to avoid passing costs on to consumers, all while making significant investments in improving the in-store shopping experience and responding to changing consumer demand.

Positive Perception

To say that consumers have a negative perception of food shopping is simply untrue. In fact, according to the U.S. Grocery Shopper Sentiment Index, the overall grocery shopping experience remains resilient and positive. Consumers continue to say their primary store for purchasing food does an excellent job of meeting their needs, with 79% of shoppers reporting that getting a “good value” when grocery shopping is their top priority.

When it comes to their grocery finances, most people are managing to keep them in check. According to “U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends: Return to Routine,” 83% of shoppers feel that they have some level of control over their grocery spending, with 40% saying that they feel very much in control. 

[RELATED: Nearly Half of Consumers Say Inflation, Grocery Prices Will Impact Voting Decisions]

During this inflationary period, we know shoppers’ spending habits have changed. In fact, FMI’s research finds that eight out of 10 shoppers say that getting good value is a top or high priority for them, and most say that it’s even more important than it was a year ago. Yet value means different things to different people. Many shoppers are willing to pay more for quality or convenience, and they choose stores based on factors like ambiance, how employees are treated and the store’s environmental impact.

It’s understandable that shoppers are frustrated with inflation and the elevated prices we have been paying for goods and services across the board, but to suggest that consumers are frustrated with grocers and grocery shopping is simply untrue. In reality, grocers and product suppliers continue to work tirelessly to provide healthy, affordable meals for our communities and ensure that the grocery store experience is positive, seamless and rewarding, no matter the economic environment.

About the Author

Leslie G. Sarasin

Leslie G. Sarasin is the president and CEO of FMI – The Food Industry Association, which works with and on behalf of the entire industry to advance a safer, healthier and more efficient consumer food supply chain.
