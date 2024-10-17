OP-ED: Shoppers Find Value at the Grocery Store Amid Challenging Times

Positive Perception

To say that consumers have a negative perception of food shopping is simply untrue. In fact, according to the U.S. Grocery Shopper Sentiment Index, the overall grocery shopping experience remains resilient and positive. Consumers continue to say their primary store for purchasing food does an excellent job of meeting their needs, with 79% of shoppers reporting that getting a “good value” when grocery shopping is their top priority.

When it comes to their grocery finances, most people are managing to keep them in check. According to “U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends: Return to Routine,” 83% of shoppers feel that they have some level of control over their grocery spending, with 40% saying that they feel very much in control.

During this inflationary period, we know shoppers’ spending habits have changed. In fact, FMI’s research finds that eight out of 10 shoppers say that getting good value is a top or high priority for them, and most say that it’s even more important than it was a year ago. Yet value means different things to different people. Many shoppers are willing to pay more for quality or convenience, and they choose stores based on factors like ambiance, how employees are treated and the store’s environmental impact.

It’s understandable that shoppers are frustrated with inflation and the elevated prices we have been paying for goods and services across the board, but to suggest that consumers are frustrated with grocers and grocery shopping is simply untrue. In reality, grocers and product suppliers continue to work tirelessly to provide healthy, affordable meals for our communities and ensure that the grocery store experience is positive, seamless and rewarding, no matter the economic environment.