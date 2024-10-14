Consumers Easing Up on Inflation-Centric Habits: Report
Meanwhile, although 81% reported that they are likely to buy store brand products, the percentage of people who indicate that they are very likely to choose private label products dipped 12% from last year to this year, coming in at 46%.
That said, while shoppers seem be adjusting to shifting economic headwinds – yet again – they are not spending with proverbial abandon. Cost remains the top priority for grocery shopping (cited by 38% of respondents), followed by food safety at 14%.
Shoppers remain drawn to value retailers, too. Nearly half (48%) of those surveyed said that Walmart is their favorite supermarket, followed by Kroger at 10%, ALDI at 8%, Costco at 6% and Target at 4%.
The data was gathered from Attest’s survey of 2,000 nationally-representative working-age U.S. consumers conducted in August 2024.