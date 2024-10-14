 Skip to main content

Consumers Easing Up on Inflation-Centric Habits: Report

Survey from Attest indicates that consumers are mindful but not just buying the least expensive items anymore
Lynn Petrak
Walmart cart
Walmart came in tops among Attest's survey respondents asked to name their favorite place to buy groceries.

With more signs showing that grocery inflation remains in moderation mode – still elevated but off its peaks – another study affirms that shoppers are easing their price-driven tight grip on their wallets. 

Consumer research platform Attest recently shared the results of a survey showing that 33% of shoppers are purchasing cheaper food to rein in costs, a 12% decline from 2022. In addition, 26% of consumers reported that they are trying to buy less food, compared to 40% who expressed that sentiment two years ago.

In another finding that suggests that cautionary behaviors are somewhat ebbing, Attest’s data reveals that consumers are back to buying meat. Today, 20% of shoppers said they have cut meat consumption, versus 36% in 2021. 

Meanwhile, although 81% reported that they are likely to buy store brand products, the percentage of people who indicate that they are very likely to choose private label products dipped 12% from last year to this year, coming in at 46%. 

That said, while shoppers seem be adjusting to shifting economic headwinds – yet again – they are not spending with proverbial abandon. Cost remains the top priority for grocery shopping (cited by 38% of respondents), followed by food safety at 14%.

Shoppers remain drawn to value retailers, too. Nearly half (48%) of those surveyed said that Walmart is their favorite supermarket, followed by Kroger at 10%, ALDI at 8%, Costco at 6% and Target at 4%.

The data was gathered from Attest’s survey of 2,000 nationally-representative working-age U.S. consumers conducted in August 2024.

