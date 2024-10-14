Consumers Easing Up on Inflation-Centric Habits: Report

Walmart came in tops among Attest's survey respondents asked to name their favorite place to buy groceries.

With more signs showing that grocery inflation remains in moderation mode – still elevated but off its peaks – another study affirms that shoppers are easing their price-driven tight grip on their wallets.

Consumer research platform Attest recently shared the results of a survey showing that 33% of shoppers are purchasing cheaper food to rein in costs, a 12% decline from 2022. In addition, 26% of consumers reported that they are trying to buy less food, compared to 40% who expressed that sentiment two years ago.

[RELATED: Frustrated by High Prices, Shoppers Focus on Value, Convenience and Personalized Experiences]

In another finding that suggests that cautionary behaviors are somewhat ebbing, Attest’s data reveals that consumers are back to buying meat. Today, 20% of shoppers said they have cut meat consumption, versus 36% in 2021.