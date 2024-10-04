OP-ED: Supporting Truck Drivers Can Help Lower Grocery Prices

After a trying economic period that saw COVID-19-related supply chain disruptions take time to recalibrate, inflation has cooled significantly over the past several months – hitting a three-year low in August – and causing many economists to declare that the war on inflation has been won. This is especially welcome news for grocery shoppers, since food inflation in particular has moderated and currently sits below the 2% historical average.

While this news is encouraging, now is not the time for complacency. As we witnessed this week with the East and Gulf Coast port strikes, supply chain issues can arise at any time and we must be prepared for future shocks to our nation's economy and food supply chain by proactively addressing the root causes of inflation now. Today is National Truckers Appreciation Day, and a great place to start is to both recognize the vital role that truck drivers play in keeping grocery shelves stocked while we work to address continued shortages in both drivers and overall trucking capacity that could challenge our supply chain in the future.

Truck drivers are truly the backbone of the food supply chain. According to the USDA, trucks are responsible for transporting 83% of all agricultural freight in the United States, including more than 95% of all meat, poultry, fish and seafood, and more than 70% of grains. Yet a long-term shortage in truck drivers continues to pose a challenge to our economy.

