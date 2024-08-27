What Consumers Really Think About Grocery Inflation

Heading into fall – which is also a high-octane political season – consumers may voice concerns about the price of groceries, but are adjusting their habits to manage their budgets, largely trust food retailers and still enjoy the shopping experience. Those are key takeaways from the latest report, "U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends: Return to Routine," conducted by FMI – The Food Industry Association and The Hartman Group.

As its title suggests, even as rhetoric about food inflation garners buzz and headlines, shoppers are settling into familiar, if tweaked, habits. For example, shoppers indicated that their average weekly household grocery spending has remained steady during the past 18 months at an average of $163 and a solid 83% believe they have at least some control over their grocery spending. Two-thirds (63%) are looking for deals, and survey respondents said are working to navigate costs by buying fewer items, buying more frozen meats and seafood, purchasing fewer organic products, buying in bulk and opting for more store brands, among other behaviors.

During a webinar that delved deeper into the report’s findings, Dr. Ricky Volpe, associate professor of agribusiness at California Polytechnic State University, put inflationary pressure into perspective with a balance of empathy and pragmatism. “Aggregated price levels almost never go down. Food inflation has moderated, continues to moderate and is forecasted to decrease even more in 2025, but that doesn’t mean that we should expect food prices to go down,” he pointed out. Although many retailers are offering deals and pledging to cut prices, he added, large-scale economic factors that drive food prices, including trucking costs and wages, aren’t likely to drive prices substantially down to previous levels.