What Consumers Really Think About Grocery Inflation
Volpe also sought to debunk the myth of runaway food inflation that has become a flashpoint. “What’s happening now is that consumers are seeing real relief in their grocery spending – their dollar and earnings are going further in buying food. It’s not that sticker prices are going down, but food is becoming relatively cheaper in real terms,” he explained.
As for current Vice President and presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ comments about price gouging, the presenters addressed the impact of the suggestion. “The use of the term ‘price gouging’ is incredibly frustrating for us. Conflating price gouging with price increases during an inflationary period is, in our opinion, irresponsible and inaccurate,” said Andy Harig, VP of tax, trade, sustainability and policy development at FMI, during the webcast. “Our recent data show that food retailers’ (profit margin) was 1.6% for 2023 – the profit margins that people are talking about are not there.”
Retailers may be heartened that consumers don’t seem to placing a lot of blame on grocers. Although 69% of shoppers say they are very or extremely concerned with retail food inflation, they rate their primary store an 8.0 out of 10 in terms of meeting their needs. Other research conducted for FMI this year showed that grocery shopper sentiment remains at a rate of 70 out of 100, with more than half of shoppers surveyed expressing positive feelings towards grocery shopping.
“Despite declining trust in other institutions, we see trust in grocers remains particularly high,” affirmed Steve Markenson, VP of research and insights at FMI. An overwhelming 90% of shoppers trust grocers to provide them with safe food, for example.
Consumers are also interpreting the notion of value in different ways, Harig noted. “While it’s important that we never forget as an industry that our shoppers are facing unique challenges, food at home is still your best choice if you are looking for affordable ways to feed your family,” he said.