Nearly Half of Consumers Say Inflation, Grocery Prices Will Impact Voting Decisions

Three-quarters of consumers believe that the outcome of the upcoming election will directly affect everyday prices.

Inflation and the cost of food are on the top of voters’ minds just weeks away from the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

That’s according to a new survey from retail media platform Swiftly, which reveals that 75% of respondents believe that the outcome of the election will directly affect everyday prices, while 68% say grocery costs and inflation are major factors in deciding whom to vote for. Nearly half (46%) of consumers report that inflation and the rising cost of groceries will be a decisive issue that will shape their voting choices, and 70% of consumers are struggling to afford their groceries.

“Politicians and retailers alike are under increasing pressure to address these concerns, especially as voters head to the polls,” said Swiftly. “The significance of grocery prices in shaping election choices signals a broader issue that can’t be denied — Americans are increasingly feeling the weight of inflation in their daily lives.”