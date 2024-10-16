Nearly Half of Consumers Say Inflation, Grocery Prices Will Impact Voting Decisions
With Thanksgiving looming after the election, nearly six-in-10 (58%) Thanksgiving shoppers expect to spend more on groceries compared to previous years. Rising costs have even led 56% of consumers to consider dining out for Thanksgiving instead of preparing a home-cooked meal.
To combat high grocery prices, more than half (55%) of consumers are actively searching for deals, a 5% increase from Swiftly’s 2023 data. Three-quarters (76%) of consumers are turning to digital coupons, while 64% rely on loyalty programs to help save money on groceries.
This trend is complemented by the growing use of retail applications, with 38% of consumers using apps to find savings, which is a 4% increase from last year. But despite the increased use of digital tools, in-store grocery shopping remains the top choice for most shoppers, with 72% of respondents preferring their local grocery store over big-box retailers, online shopping or delivery services.
“Grocery prices are influencing not only holiday plans but potentially the outcome of the 2024 election,” noted Swiftly. “With seven-in-10 Americans struggling to manage their grocery bills, this is more than a seasonal concern – it’s an ongoing challenge that’s shaping financial decisions and consumer loyalty.”
This article was originally reported by sister publication Chains Store Age.