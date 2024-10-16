Indies Grappled With Inflationary Pressures, Rising Costs in FY 2023

Despite the easing of inflation, independent grocers continued to deal with the cumulative effects of higher prices, resulting in more restrained shopper spending, according to the “2024 Independent Grocers Financial Study,” a collaboration between the National Grocers Association (NGA) and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.-based FMS Solutions. The study, which covers fiscal year 2023, highlights grocers' strategic responses to lower inflation, evolving consumer behavior and increasing operational costs.

In response to price pressures, a large majority of consumers shopped at various stores and ultimately reduced their overall purchases. These dynamics caused a slowdown in inventory turns, which declined from 18.4 in 2022 to 17.2, while the industry-wide store shrinkage rate remained steady, at 3.0%. Same-store sales rose slightly by 1.8%, but this growth was largely attributable to a 1.2% annual inflation rate rather than a unit sales increase.

To stay competitive under such conditions, indies continued to reinvest in their operations, allocating an average of 1.8% of sales to capital improvements. Investments focused mainly on store remodels instead of new store openings. With 70% of consumers comparing sales and promotions at different stores and 86% checking in-store sales, indies also invested in growing their loyalty programs and shifting to digital marketing. Labor challenges persisted, however, with associate turnover hitting 39.4%, pushing more than half (56%) of indies to rely on self-checkout technology to boost operational efficiency.