Indies Grappled With Inflationary Pressures, Rising Costs in FY 2023
While transactions per store averaged 7,647 per week, spending per trip was flat. Gross margins were squeezed to 27.7%, as operational expenses, especially labor and benefits, soared to 15.6% of sales — the highest on record. Consequently, net profit plunged to 1.4%, a return to pre-pandemic levels, and EBITDA fell to 2.77%.
The “2024 Independent Grocers Financial Study” is based on responses from 127 survey participants representing 654 store locations, as well as financial benchmarks derived from FMS Solutions’ database of 434 independent grocers with 1,531 store locations. NGA will present an in-depth analysis of the study findings during a session at its upcoming Executive Conference and Public Policy Summit, set for Oct. 28-30 in Washington, D.C.
Based in Washington, D.C., NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers comprising the independent sector of the food distribution industry. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2% of the nation's overall economy and generates more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes, according to the organization.