National Co+op Grocers Gets 2 More Members
SunCoast Market Co-op, Imperial Beach, Calif.: SunCoast Market Co-op is a grass-roots effort to open a community-owned full-service cooperative grocery store, with a focus on bolstering local food systems, boosting access to healthy food, and providing retail outlets for small local farms and producers. The co-op’s goal is to offer natural, local and organic products at reasonable prices while helping the local economy, furthering food education and championing environmental sustainability. Slated to open early next year, SunCoast already has more than 1,170 owners and projects $2.7 million in first-year sales.
“These co-ops represent the essence of what it means to build resilient, community-focused businesses that prioritize sustainable food systems,” noted NCG CEO C.E. Pugh. “Their commitment to local producers and their communities strengthens our shared vision for a more equitable and cooperative food economy. We are honored to welcome them into our cooperative.”
Since 1999, Saint Paul, Minn.-based NCG has helped unify food co-ops to optimize operational and marketing resources, bolster purchasing power, and ultimately offer more value to natural food co-op owners and shoppers everywhere. The co-op's members have combined annual sales of nearly $2.5 billion.