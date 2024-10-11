National Co+op Grocers Gets 2 More Members

Buffalo Mountain Market, in Hardwick, Vt., is one of two new National Co+op Grocers members.

National Co+op Grocers (NCG), the business services cooperative for retail food co-ops nationwide, has welcomed two new members — one from California and one from Vermont — bringing its total to 165 members and 240 storefronts across 39 states.

The new members are:

Buffalo Mountain Market, Hardwick, Vt.: Founded in 1975, Buffalo Mountain Market has been serving its surrounding area for almost 50 years. Today, it has more than 3,500 active owners and $6 million in annual sales. The co-op aims to foster a community-owned and operated, health-oriented, thriving enterprise that educates the community on food politics, health issues and social-cultural activities; demonstrates compassionate, alternative approaches to structuring a work environment; offers healthy, proactive choices; and welcomes and supports all aspects of its community.