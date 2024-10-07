Midwest States Work to Support Grocers in Rural and Underserved Areas

Additionally, the state is providing grants to seven other local grocers so they can upgrade or install energy-efficient equipment. Those stores include Smalls Meat Markets in Marion, Pearl Market, Inc. in Alton, Riverside Foods in Riverside, Common Ground Food Co-op in Urbana, Sinclair Foods in Jerseyville, Bob’s Red Fox, Inc. in Pleasant Hill and Belvidere Fiesta Market, Inc. in Belvidere.

As they bestowed awards to this year’s winners, Illinois officials announced a second round of grants as part of the Illinois Grocery Initiative, this time worth $11 million.

Other state governments are likewise ramping up efforts to help grocers in underserved areas. In Iowa, the Center for Rural Affairs is offering grants up to $25,000 each for rural grocery stores and small food processors in that state; interested stores have until Oct. 25 to apply through the Rural Innovation Grant Program.

“Grocery stores and food processors play a critical role in rural communities by providing access to healthy, nutritious food,” remarked Cynthia Farmer, senior policy associate with the Center for Rural Affairs. “This grant funding is a unique opportunity to contribute to those efforts in our state.”

Iowa’s neighboring state, Nebraska, is also helping grocers serve communities in a challenging, competitive market. On Oct. 3, the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association and the Nebraska Cooperative Development Center hosted a second annual grocery summit to talk about challenges and how they can best serve customers in the area. State Senator Teresa Ibach touted a bill in that state legislature that would provide low interest loans or grants to rural grocery stores.