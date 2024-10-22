Target Goes Low With Holiday Prices

Target Corp., which has focused on competitive pricing over the past several months, announced that it is reducing prices on more than 2,000 products during the holiday season. The retailer is making the move to help its shoppers celebrate occasions with more budget-friendly options across several categories, including food and beverage, everyday essentials, gifts and more.

It is a strategy that seems to have paid off for Target, which beat analysts' expectations during its most recent quarterly reporting period. Sales comps and profits were both up in the second fiscal quarter, a time when the company shared that it was cutting prices on about 5,000 items.

By the end of the holiday season, Target estimates that it will have lowered prices on more than 10,000 items during the year. Those savings come at a pivotal time, leaders said.