Target Goes Low With Holiday Prices
"We know families are excited to celebrate the holidays, so Target is committed to helping them find joy without compromise — with great products across our assortment at even lower prices," remarked Rick Gomez, EVP and chief commercial officer. "From meal prep and gifting to everyday needs, Target's offering the kind of exceptional value that'll make it even easier for everyone to save money as they embrace the magic of the season."
Target shared some examples of lower costs. The Magic Bullet Personal Blender Set, for instance, now retails for $39.99 versus the original price of $49.99. In grocery, Crisco Vegetable Oil in a 40-oz. size now sells for $4.79 compared to the previous $5.29 and Coffee Mate Natural Bliss Sweet Cream Creamer in a 32-oz. size is available for $4.99, down from $5.29.
In addition to the price cuts, Target is highlighting the value of its Target Circle loyalty program. Shoppers can save on a wide range of items through that free-to-join membership plan.
Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.