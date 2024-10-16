 Skip to main content

ALDI Out Front With Thanksgiving Meal Deals

Grocer offers lowest-priced holiday basket since 2019
Lynn Petrak
ALDI Thanksgiving basket
Heeding the affect of lingering inflation on shoppers, ALDI is promoting its value-priced Thanksgiving dinner for 2024.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Thanksgiving in store and in early promotions. ALDI kicked off its seasonal promo this week, touting a full meal for 10 people priced under $47.

According to ALDI, that’s the least expensive Thanksgiving basket in five years and the pricing was done by design in light of ongoing consumer concerns about the affordability of groceries. “Every day at ALDI, we are focused on finding ways to deliver the lowest possible prices for our customers – and this Thanksgiving is no different,” said CEO Jason Hart. “With 25% of U.S households now shopping ALDI, we know grocery prices are still top of mind for customers. We worked hard this Thanksgiving to deliver the best value and quality products so everyone can enjoy a traditional meal with family and friends without having to scale back.”  

ALDI’s holiday feast is estimated at $4.70 a person and includes a Butterball turkey with spices, gravy, rolls, mac & cheese and stuffing, along with ingredients for cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie. The retailer estimates that the Turkey Day meal will cost $4.70 per person.

DiGiorno pizza
DiGiorno is rolling out its seasonal Thanksgiving pizza to shoppers looking to get a jump on that food-centric holiday.

Other grocers are expected to announce their Thanksgiving deals in the coming days and weeks.

In the meantime, brands are promoting perennial favorites and launching new products for this year’s Thanksgiving celebration. Butterball, LLC, for its part, is rolling out a new cook-from-frozen premium whole turkey that allows home cooks to just unwrap and roast, without the need for thawing. The turkeys do not require basting, brining or seasoning 

“Whether you are hosting Thanksgiving for the first time or the fifteenth time, preparing the turkey can be intimidating,” said Michelle Lieszkovszky, head of innovation at Butterball. “That’s why we are so excited to introduce Cook from Frozen. It addresses both the fears and frustrations of cooking a whole turkey – it’s not only simple to roast, but the result delivers a tender, juicy, golden-brown centerpiece. Hosts get all the glory whether they are experienced or not.”

Thanksgiving flavors are incorporated into another seasonal offering, a Thanksgiving Pizza from the DiGiorno brand. The pizza is topped with roasted turkey, gravy sauce, green beans and cranberries, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and crispy onions. 

Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI its Retailer of the Year for 2023 and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers in 2024.

