ALDI Out Front With Thanksgiving Meal Deals

It’s beginning to look a lot like Thanksgiving in store and in early promotions. ALDI kicked off its seasonal promo this week, touting a full meal for 10 people priced under $47.

According to ALDI, that’s the least expensive Thanksgiving basket in five years and the pricing was done by design in light of ongoing consumer concerns about the affordability of groceries. “Every day at ALDI, we are focused on finding ways to deliver the lowest possible prices for our customers – and this Thanksgiving is no different,” said CEO Jason Hart. “With 25% of U.S households now shopping ALDI, we know grocery prices are still top of mind for customers. We worked hard this Thanksgiving to deliver the best value and quality products so everyone can enjoy a traditional meal with family and friends without having to scale back.”

ALDI’s holiday feast is estimated at $4.70 a person and includes a Butterball turkey with spices, gravy, rolls, mac & cheese and stuffing, along with ingredients for cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie. The retailer estimates that the Turkey Day meal will cost $4.70 per person.