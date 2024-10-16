ALDI Out Front With Thanksgiving Meal Deals

DiGiorno is rolling out its seasonal Thanksgiving pizza to shoppers looking to get a jump on that food-centric holiday.
Other grocers are expected to announce their Thanksgiving deals in the coming days and weeks.
In the meantime, brands are promoting perennial favorites and launching new products for this year’s Thanksgiving celebration. Butterball, LLC, for its part, is rolling out a new cook-from-frozen premium whole turkey that allows home cooks to just unwrap and roast, without the need for thawing. The turkeys do not require basting, brining or seasoning
“Whether you are hosting Thanksgiving for the first time or the fifteenth time, preparing the turkey can be intimidating,” said Michelle Lieszkovszky, head of innovation at Butterball. “That’s why we are so excited to introduce Cook from Frozen. It addresses both the fears and frustrations of cooking a whole turkey – it’s not only simple to roast, but the result delivers a tender, juicy, golden-brown centerpiece. Hosts get all the glory whether they are experienced or not.”
Thanksgiving flavors are incorporated into another seasonal offering, a Thanksgiving Pizza from the DiGiorno brand. The pizza is topped with roasted turkey, gravy sauce, green beans and cranberries, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and crispy onions.
