Dollar General Offering Holiday Deals and Discounts on 6K+ Items

Dollar General (DG) is providing big discounts with storewide sales events for the holidays, with the aim of saving customers time and money this festive season. DG Deal Days will begin on Halloween (Oct. 31) and will feature new discounts, promotions and lower prices each week through Dec. 21.

More than 6,000 items storewide will be discounted during DG Deal Days. Customers will be able to save on such items as holiday décor, festive foods, pantry staples and home essentials, must-have toys, and appliances. The weekly three-day DG Deal Days sales events will take place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday throughout the season and feature 25%- and 50%-off discounts; buy-one, get-one deals, and more. These promotions are in addition to Dollar General’s everyday low prices, including about 2,000 items for $1 or under, and weekly $5 off $25 on Saturdays, thereby allowing customers to layer deals for even more savings.

To start off DG Deal Days next week (Oct. 31-Nov. 2), customers will find promotions on a wide range of home products, including 50% off dinnerware, flatware sets, kitchen canisters, cutting boards and serving trays, as well as 50% off holiday candles; buy one, get one 50% off deals on Comfort Bay throws, GoodCook gadgets or True Living bakeware. Further product deals next week will include buy one, get one 50% off select toys and holiday socks; 50% off any ornament; two-for-$1 select Clover Valley canned vegetables; and 10% off such gift cards as Krispy Kreme, Uber/Uber Eats, Candy Crush and Chipotle.