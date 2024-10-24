 Skip to main content

Dollar General Offering Holiday Deals and Discounts on 6K+ Items

Weekly sales events to take place from Halloween through weekend before Christmas
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Dollar General Holiday Sales
During DG Deal Days, Dollar General customers will be able to save on such items as holiday décor, festive foods, pantry staples and home essentials, must-have toys, and appliances.

Dollar General (DG) is providing big discounts with storewide sales events for the holidays, with the aim of saving customers time and money this festive season. DG Deal Days will begin on Halloween (Oct. 31) and will feature new discounts, promotions and lower prices each week through Dec. 21. 

More than 6,000 items storewide will be discounted during DG Deal Days. Customers will be able to save on such items as holiday décor, festive foods, pantry staples and home essentials, must-have toys, and appliances. The weekly three-day DG Deal Days sales events will take place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday throughout the season and feature 25%- and 50%-off discounts; buy-one, get-one deals, and more. These promotions are in addition to Dollar General’s everyday low prices, including about 2,000 items for $1 or under, and weekly $5 off $25 on Saturdays, thereby allowing customers to layer deals for even more savings.

To start off DG Deal Days next week (Oct. 31-Nov. 2), customers will find promotions on a wide range of home products, including 50% off dinnerware, flatware sets, kitchen canisters, cutting boards and serving trays, as well as 50% off holiday candles; buy one, get one 50% off deals on Comfort Bay throws, GoodCook gadgets or True Living bakeware. Further product deals next week will include buy one, get one 50% off select toys and holiday socks; 50% off any ornament; two-for-$1 select Clover Valley canned vegetables; and 10% off such gift cards as Krispy Kreme, Uber/Uber Eats, Candy Crush and Chipotle.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“As shoppers seek more ways to save this season, we are pleased to offer savings on thousands of items including everyday essentials, home décor must-haves, and the things you need to trim your tree or wrap a gift,” noted Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s EVP and chief merchandising officer. “Whether it’s holiday decorations, food for your family gatherings or gifts, DG is here for what matters, saving customers time and money for a stress-free and festive season.”

[RELATED: Is This the Year for the Holiday Rebound?]

Customers can also save by signing up for a free myDG account, which offers customers exclusive digital coupons, DG Cash Back and other chances to pay less for their purchases. DG customers can also pre-plan their visits, create shopping lists and clip digital coupons using the DG app.

DG also recently created a holiday toy guide offering low-cost toys from national brands and a season-long promotion of 25% off toys when customers spend $75 or more. The promotion is coupled with almost every toy being priced under $20, with most $10 and less. Further, the retailer has debuted three holiday recipe-centric “buy two, get one” bundle deals including ingredients for Pumpkin Pie, Green Bean Casserole and Sweet Potato Casserole.

During the holiday season, the retailer will take part in several seasonal charitable initiatives, among them supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s Thanks and Giving campaign; hosting toy drives to benefit local nonprofits and the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation; and hosting a Santa’s Workshop and Angel Tree program for area children and families in need at the company’s Store Support Center, in Goodlettsville, Tenn.

As of Aug. 2, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,345 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds