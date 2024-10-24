Dollar General Offering Holiday Deals and Discounts on 6K+ Items
“As shoppers seek more ways to save this season, we are pleased to offer savings on thousands of items including everyday essentials, home décor must-haves, and the things you need to trim your tree or wrap a gift,” noted Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s EVP and chief merchandising officer. “Whether it’s holiday decorations, food for your family gatherings or gifts, DG is here for what matters, saving customers time and money for a stress-free and festive season.”
Customers can also save by signing up for a free myDG account, which offers customers exclusive digital coupons, DG Cash Back and other chances to pay less for their purchases. DG customers can also pre-plan their visits, create shopping lists and clip digital coupons using the DG app.
DG also recently created a holiday toy guide offering low-cost toys from national brands and a season-long promotion of 25% off toys when customers spend $75 or more. The promotion is coupled with almost every toy being priced under $20, with most $10 and less. Further, the retailer has debuted three holiday recipe-centric “buy two, get one” bundle deals including ingredients for Pumpkin Pie, Green Bean Casserole and Sweet Potato Casserole.
During the holiday season, the retailer will take part in several seasonal charitable initiatives, among them supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s Thanks and Giving campaign; hosting toy drives to benefit local nonprofits and the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation; and hosting a Santa’s Workshop and Angel Tree program for area children and families in need at the company’s Store Support Center, in Goodlettsville, Tenn.
As of Aug. 2, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,345 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.