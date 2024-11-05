Hy-Vee Adds Gluten-Free Option to Its Thanksgiving Deals

This year, Thanksgiving meal options at Hy-Vee include:

Gluten-Free: A new option this year, this meal deal offers the same traditional ingredients but with gluten-free options and is available for just $50.

A new option this year, this meal deal offers the same traditional ingredients but with gluten-free options and is available for just $50. Prepared Holiday Meal Kits: Hy-Vee will again offer its popular holiday meal kits. These options are available for a party of two to 20 and include a choice of protein with sides that come prepared and only require reheating. Customers can place orders by calling their local Hy-Vee store or ordering online at Hy-Vee.com. Customers who purchase the prepared holiday meals will be able to schedule a time to pick up their order in store prior to the Thanksgiving holiday or via curbside pickup at Hy-Vee grocery stores the morning of Thanksgiving Day.

“Thanksgiving is another opportunity for Hy-Vee to help customers save time and money, and these meal options will do just that while allowing customers to spend more time with friends and family,” said Anna Stoermer, EVP and chief retail officer at Hy-Vee. “We know the holidays can be a busy time and that no two celebrations look the same, so whatever Thanksgiving looks like for you, Hy-Vee has you covered.”

In addition to the Thanksgiving meal options, Hy-Vee is running its “Buy a ham, get a turkey free” promotion throughout the month of November at all Hy-Vee locations.

All Hy-Vee stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day; however, pre-ordered meal kits can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

