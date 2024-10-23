The Blue Zones Project Grocery Store Pledge
The Blue Zones Project Grocery Store Pledge includes ways to encourage customers to purchase healthier items in the store while preserving profits and attracting new customers. Becoming an approved retailer sends a message to customers, staff and the community that a participating store is committed to doing its part to help the local city become a successful Blue Zone community, creating an environment that supports helping people make healthier choices.
Notes Bio, “Grocery has been a challenging sector to mobilize, but it’s local community members with knowledge, networks and know-how who are the true backbone that make community-wide programs a success.” She adds that local projects are always seeking passionate individuals to strengthen their Grocery & Restaurant Committees.
Merchandising Displays
Highlighting “foods for longevity” is another way to promote healthy eating that may resonate with a broader audience. Although meals consumed across the five Blue Zones include some meat and seafood, they are heavily focused on plant-based ingredients, featuring fruits and vegetables across the globe, including lots of leafy greens, (purple) sweet potatoes (in Japan), whole grains and plant-based proteins — at least a cup of beans a day (including soybeans) — as well as nuts and seeds. Beverages consumed include tea, coffee and red wine, providing an additional surge of antioxidants.
Healthy Global Cuisine
Although the healthiest people across the globe cook and eat most of their meals at home with others, retailers can help shoppers by offering easy-prep recipes with one-stop (or one-click) shopping solutions. Featuring globally inspired prepared meals with healthy foods is another way to build on the momentum of the Blue Zones.
