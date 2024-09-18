Just How 'Functional' Are Functional Foods and Beverages?

Retail dietitians can educate shoppers about the benefits of functional foods and beverages found throughout the aisles, and the degree of science behind them

Functional foods and beverages — sometimes called nutraceuticals or superfoods — contain components that provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition, such as stronger immunity, better cognition, slowed aging and reduced risk for chronic diseases.

Functional foods include whole and minimally processed foods (e.g., fiber-rich fruits, vegetables and whole grains); nutrient-fortified and enriched foods (e.g., calcium-fortified juices and B vitamin-enriched breads); and specially formulated foods (e.g., nutrition bars with added inulin, a prebiotic fiber).

Staying healthy is the prime motivator for consumers who are interested in functional foods. Women and older people tend to be more interested in functional foods and willing to compromise on taste to receive potential health benefits.

Do Functional Foods and Beverages Deliver What They Claim?

In many cases, yes, although shoppers may need help to find functional attributes that are backed by science versus those with less validity. FDA health claims that appear on some food labels are one way to identify valid claims.

FDA doesn’t have a legal definition for functional foods, but it does regulate them and any label claims they make, including health claims.

[RELATED: Ditching the Drive-Thru for On-the-Go Healthy Groceries]

According to FDA, health claims describe a relationship between a food, food component or dietary supplement ingredient, and reduced risk of a disease or health-related condition. Two types of FDA-approved health claims appear on labels: authorized and qualified.

Authorized health claims are supported by significant scientific agreement and with a high level of confidence in the validity of the relationship between the food and disease reduction.