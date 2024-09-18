Just How 'Functional' Are Functional Foods and Beverages?
An example of an authorized health claim is: “Three grams of soluble fiber from oatmeal daily in a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of heart disease. This cereal has 2 grams per serving.” Other examples describe the relationships between calcium and vitamin D and reduced risk for osteoporosis, saturated fat and cholesterol and reduced risk for coronary heart disease, and fiber-containing grains, fruits and vegetables and reduced risk for cancer.
Qualified health claims are supported by scientific evidence, but they don’t meet the more rigorous significant scientific agreement standard required for an authorized health claim. Qualified health claims must include a disclaimer or other qualifying language indicating the level of scientific evidence supporting the claim.
An example of a qualified health claim is “Eating yogurt regularly, at least 2 cups (three servings) per week, may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, according to limited scientific evidence.” Other examples describe the relationships between nuts and reduced risk for heart disease, whole grains and reduced risk for type 2 diabetes, and green tea and reduced risk for breast or prostate cancer. (Visit fda.gov to see all approved and qualified health claims.)
Retail Dietitians Give Shoppers the Big Picture
Functional foods that qualify for a health claim don’t always include it on the label, and many — like fresh produce — don’t have labels at all.
Retail dietitians can educate shoppers about the benefits of functional foods and beverages found throughout the aisles, and the degree of science behind them. Most important, dietitians can help shoppers make personalized choices for including functional foods as just one part of a healthy lifestyle.