Consumers Prefer Homemade Thanksgiving Meals
“Thanksgiving offers a unique opportunity for manufacturers and retailers to connect with consumers who are navigating high prices while still prioritizing cherished traditions,” noted Joan Driggs, VP, content and thought leadership at Chicago-based Circana. “By focusing on solutions that blend convenience, value and creativity, businesses can help shoppers celebrate in meaningful ways — whether through promotions on staple items, inspiration for new traditions, or offerings that make hosting and gifting easier.”
Thanksgiving is one of the most important food holidays of the year, generating a $2.4 billion increase in sales in 2023 – second only to Christmas. Circana expects several important trends to continue in 2024, including:
- 82% of the total sales increase during the Thanksgiving season occurred in the week of Thanksgiving and the week before.
- The Thanksgiving basket, comprising 31 key categories, drove this sales rise, despite representing just 9% of total sales for those weeks in 2023.
- The percentage of sales sold on promotion for last year’s Thanksgiving basket nearly doubled to 50%, but the average depth of discount was similar to the rest of the year.
- 8% of Thanksgiving meals had an item sourced from a restaurant or foodservice establishment.
An advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, Circana works with almost 7,000 brands and retailers worldwide to help them take action and unlock business growth.