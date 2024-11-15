Consumers Prefer Homemade Thanksgiving Meals

According to Circana, 61% of consumers plan to eat their main Thanksgiving meal at home.

According to consumer research firm Circana’s annual “Thanksgiving Outlook,” which provides key insights into projected consumer purchasing behaviors and attitudes for 2024, shoppers are embracing the traditions associated with Thanksgiving, even as grocery prices remain elevated.

The week before and the week of Turkey Day are key for driving sales, although some consumers are planning in advance for early deals. While the inflation rate increase for Thanksgiving staples has slowed to just 2%, consumers may not notice, because of the 26% rise in prices since 2020.

Among the key insights from the Circana report: