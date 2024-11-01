Ibotta Launches SNAP Rewards to Help 40M+ U.S. Residents

“Alleviating food insecurity is a mission near and dear to our hearts at Ibotta, which is why we work tirelessly to provide our Savers the best offers on an assortment of seasonal favorites,” said Rich Donahue, chief marketing officer at Denver-based Ibotta. “Our work to benefit SNAP-eligible users has been in the works for a while now, and we are so happy it will be available to Savers during the holidays, starting with their Thanksgiving meal. We are also proud to make a financial commitment to Feeding America to help even more families put food on the table this season.”

[RELATED: Exclusive - Why Food Banks Need Grocers More Than Ever]

To make sure that everyone has access to the food and resources, Ibotta is joining forces with Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. From Nov. 1 through Nov. 27, Ibotta will help provide one meal to Feeding America for the first redemption every Ibotta user makes, up to 1 million meals.

“We are grateful for partners like Ibotta who share our vision of making nutritious food accessible to all,” said Lauren Biedron, SVP of corporate partnerships at Chicago-based Feeding America. “Ibotta’s SNAP Rewards program demonstrates their commitment to supporting families facing hunger, and as a SNAP Referral partner, they help connect eligible individuals to essential benefits that make healthy food more affordable. With their additional support this November, Ibotta is helping ensure the Feeding America network can continue providing food and hope to neighbors in need this holiday season.”