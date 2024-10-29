FarmboxRx Provides Female Cancer Patients With Free Healthy Groceries

FarmboxRx, a food-as-engagement company that pioneered fresh fruits and vegetables as a covered health intervention, has teamed up with Unite for HER, a nonprofit organization providing integrative therapies to those with breast and ovarian cancer. Through Unite for HER’s passport program, participants can receive a free weekly food delivery from FarmboxRx. Each box contains farm-fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, along with health literacy materials for women with breast and ovarian cancer.

Food insecurity is a major issue for many of the one in eight American women with breast cancer – the most common cancer in women in the United States, according to FarmboxRX and Unite for HER. Further, many women are undergoing chemotherapy leaving fatigued and sick while balancing busy schedules filled with doctors' appointments and caring for their families.

“FarmboxRx has an unwavering commitment to improving health outcomes, and as a female-founded organization, women’s health is at the core of that mission,” noted Ashley Tyrner-Dolce, founder and CEO of Boston-based FarmboxRx and a 2021 Top Woman in Grocery in the Senior-Level Executive category. “Teaming up with Unite For HER is the perfect example of how two organizations with shared values can join forces to positively impact more lives. In alignment with our Food as Medicine mission, we are proud to improve accessibility to healthy food and nutrition education as part of Unite for HER’s passport program. Furthermore, we will continue to educate and inspire women to advocate for their long-term health by engaging in necessary preventive care screenings, like mammograms.”