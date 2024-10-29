 Skip to main content

FarmboxRx Provides Female Cancer Patients With Free Healthy Groceries

Company partners with Unite for HER to deliver foods that support healing for those with breast and ovarian cancer
Through Unite for HER’s passport program, participants can receive a free weekly food delivery from FarmboxRx.

FarmboxRx, a food-as-engagement company that pioneered fresh fruits and vegetables as a covered health intervention, has teamed up with Unite for HER, a nonprofit organization providing integrative therapies to those with breast and ovarian cancer. Through Unite for HER’s passport program, participants can receive a free weekly food delivery from FarmboxRx. Each box contains farm-fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, along with health literacy materials for women with breast and ovarian cancer. 

Food insecurity is a major issue for many of the one in eight American women with breast cancer – the most common cancer in women in the United States, according to FarmboxRX and Unite for HER. Further, many women are undergoing chemotherapy leaving fatigued and sick while balancing busy schedules filled with doctors' appointments and caring for their families.

“FarmboxRx has an unwavering commitment to improving health outcomes, and as a female-founded organization, women’s health is at the core of that mission,” noted Ashley Tyrner-Dolce, founder and CEO of Boston-based FarmboxRx and a 2021 Top Woman in Grocery in the Senior-Level Executive category. “Teaming up with Unite For HER is the perfect example of how two organizations with shared values can join forces to positively impact more lives. In alignment with our Food as Medicine mission, we are proud to improve accessibility to healthy food and nutrition education as part of Unite for HER’s passport program. Furthermore, we will continue to educate and inspire women to advocate for their long-term health by engaging in necessary preventive care screenings, like mammograms.”

By partnering with health plans and nonprofits like Unite For HER, FarmboxRx aims to revolutionize the future of preventive care by using food to engage members and participants across the country. The company delivers fresh produce and dry pantry essentials directly to the homes of individuals in need. Through its health plan partnerships, FarmboxRx has seen an average 53% higher rate of engagement in preventive health screenings, in comparison to digital-first engagement solutions. More specifically, FarmboxRx program participants complete breast cancer screenings at a higher rate than those not taking part in a FarmboxRx program, according to the company.

“When detected early, breast cancer patients have almost a 100% chance of survival,” said Nicole Hungate, former director of Medicare and government programs product Strategy at Schenectady, N.Y.-based MVP Health Care, and product and quality strategy consultant at FarmboxRx. “As a cancer survivor myself, I’ve witnessed the impact preventative care can have on early detection and treatment. Through my work with FarmboxRx, I’ve not only seen how food can enhance health outcomes, but also how it can be utilized to promote a preventative care approach and encourage life-saving breast cancer screenings.”

“We are proud to partner with FarmboxRx to nourish participants across the nation,” said Sue Weldon, founder and CEO of Malvern, Pa.-based Unite for HER. “Our team of registered dietitians work to support participants at every stage, providing personal guidance, cooking classes, and a library of recipes and tips. Many participants are unable to access fresh fruits and vegetables in their communities, and this partnership enables us to safely deliver nourishment and further support directly to their homes.” 

So far, FarmboxRx has shipped millions of pounds of fresh produce, healthy grocery items and medically tailored meals to members of managed care organizations in all 50 states, and partners with health plans across the nation.

