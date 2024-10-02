 Skip to main content

Walmart Expands Medical Program for Associates With Cancer

Collaboration with Mayo Clinic now extends to virtually all types of the disease
Emily Crowe
Walmart employees diagnosed with cancer are eligible for a special benefit through a collaboration with Mayo Clinic.

Walmart is making its Centers of Excellence (COE) associate health benefit available to even more of its employees currently battling cancer. Previously, the program centered around the most prevalent cancers, such as breast, lung, colon and prostate, but now eligible Walmart medical plans cover care for virtually any cancer.

The benefit is offered through a collaboration with the Mayo Clinic that gives those associates diagnosed with cancer access to doctors within the healthcare company’s hospitals.

“Receiving a cancer diagnosis can lead to one of the most stressful times in a person’s life – physically, emotionally and financially – and access to specialized medical expertise matters most,” said Kim Lupo, Walmart SVP, global total rewards. “The Walmart Cancer Centers of Excellence program gives our associates access to the top cancer specialists in the country at no cost and helps get them on the path to wellness.”

Walmart associates or their eligible dependents that are diagnosed with cancer and have a recommended treatment plan from their local doctor are eligible to begin the Walmart’s Cancer COE process. Mayo Clinic will review the patient’s medical records and determine if its doctors can offer new or different treatment options than what is available or offered locally.

Record review, travel and on-site care at Mayo Clinic are free to the eligible associate. 

“We are thrilled to expand our longstanding relationship with Walmart, now providing a Centers of Excellence program for their associates that includes virtually all cancer types,” said Lyell K. Jones, Jr., MD, consultant and professor of neurology at Mayo Clinic, as well as medical director of contracting and payer relations. “In working directly with employers like Walmart, we can remove barriers to high-quality care and deliver the best possible outcomes to more patients every day.”

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century

