Walmart Expands Medical Program for Associates With Cancer
Record review, travel and on-site care at Mayo Clinic are free to the eligible associate.
“We are thrilled to expand our longstanding relationship with Walmart, now providing a Centers of Excellence program for their associates that includes virtually all cancer types,” said Lyell K. Jones, Jr., MD, consultant and professor of neurology at Mayo Clinic, as well as medical director of contracting and payer relations. “In working directly with employers like Walmart, we can remove barriers to high-quality care and deliver the best possible outcomes to more patients every day.”
Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart's more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide.