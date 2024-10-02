Walmart Expands Medical Program for Associates With Cancer

Walmart is making its Centers of Excellence (COE) associate health benefit available to even more of its employees currently battling cancer. Previously, the program centered around the most prevalent cancers, such as breast, lung, colon and prostate, but now eligible Walmart medical plans cover care for virtually any cancer.

The benefit is offered through a collaboration with the Mayo Clinic that gives those associates diagnosed with cancer access to doctors within the healthcare company’s hospitals.

“Receiving a cancer diagnosis can lead to one of the most stressful times in a person’s life – physically, emotionally and financially – and access to specialized medical expertise matters most,” said Kim Lupo, Walmart SVP, global total rewards. “The Walmart Cancer Centers of Excellence program gives our associates access to the top cancer specialists in the country at no cost and helps get them on the path to wellness.”

Walmart associates or their eligible dependents that are diagnosed with cancer and have a recommended treatment plan from their local doctor are eligible to begin the Walmart’s Cancer COE process. Mayo Clinic will review the patient’s medical records and determine if its doctors can offer new or different treatment options than what is available or offered locally.