SpartanNash Offers New Child Care Benefits for Employees

“Working parents are increasingly challenged with access and affordability when seeking child and elder care. As a mom of three myself, I know firsthand the thought and investment that goes into these decisions. I’m incredibly proud to work at SpartanNash, where we provide meaningful benefits that support associates at a variety of ages and life stages,” said SpartanNash SVP and Chief Communications Officer Adrienne Chance.

"We are proud to partner with SpartanNash in providing a customized child care solution,” said Sean Sondreal, chief business development Officer at Novi, Mich.-based Learning Care Group. “Through subsidizing tuition and offering back-up/emergency child care, SpartanNash has shown a commitment to ensuring their employees have access to affordable, high-quality care.”

“At SpartanNash, our approach to benefits focuses on ensuring we promote our People First culture by offering benefits that provide choice and flexibility and advancing associate wellbeing. We support all parts of the wellbeing journey, including emotional, physical, financial, work life and social needs for our people and their families,” added EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer Nicole Zube. “We are excited to add daycare benefits to our Total Rewards offering, allowing current and future associates to tailor the benefits to meet their family’s needs.”

In addition to the new benefits outlined above, SpartanNash already offers Paid Parental Leave, family planning benefits such as adoption assistance, and work-life resources, including free counseling sessions and information on every stage of life – from feeding your newborn or toddler to sending your children off to college.

In 2024, SpartanNash was named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized the America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families in the United States by conducting a large-scale employer study based on over 693,000 company reviews.

With 17,500 associates, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. SpartanNash is also among PG’s 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.