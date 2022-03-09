SpartanNash Advances Communications Exec

After less than a year on the job, SpartanNash’s Adrienne Chance is getting a promotion. She has been elevated to SVP, communications, from her previous position as VP, communications.

Chance joined the Michigan-based food solutions company last April at a time when President and CEO Tony Sarsam was building his leadership team after being hired the previous fall. Chance hit the ground running, helping lead the rollout of the organization’s new “Our Winning Recipe” corporate identity and supporting its board of directors to create a more robust strategy for environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. In addition, she created new channels for communication among employees, business partners and other stakeholders and spearheaded fundraising and disaster response for SpartanNash’s community partners.

Chance simultaneously serves as executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. In this capacity, she oversees the company’s charitable giving efforts.

“SpartanNash is proud to invest in and continuously enhance our communication as a critical component of our 'People First' culture,” Sarsam said. “Adrienne and her team play a fundamental role in the execution of our company strategy, and they have demonstrated measurable results as we build Associate engagement internally and brand awareness externally.”

Before moving to Michigan to work for SpartanNash, Chance was senior director of corporate communications for Borden Dairy Co. in Dallas and also served as director of corporate communications for Topgolf Entertainment Group. She is a graduate of the University of Florida.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates 146 supermarkets and employs 19,000 associates.