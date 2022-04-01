SpartanNash Donates $325K for Hunger Relief

SpartanNash announced that a recent fundraising campaign netted $325,000 in donations to stem hunger in parts of the Midwest. Through this effort led by the SpartanNash Foundation, the company and its customers helped families throughout a nine-state area.

The Michigan-based food solutions group estimates that one in 10 shoppers, as well as its store associates, donated to the register campaign. Customers also gave online through the company’s Fast Lane e-commerce platform.

Proceeds from the annual initiative will benefit nearly 100 food pantries, chosen by leadership teams at the store level to ensure that the dollars raised go to local families. "Many more households have food in their cupboards and healthy meals on their table because of SpartanNash's annual retail scan campaign," said Mike Hornaeck, president and CEO of one of those organizations, the Omaha, Neb.-based Together.

According to Adrienne Chance, VP of communications and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation, the foundation has raised more than $2 million since 2016 to support food pantries. "As part of our mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life and through our ESG strategy, SpartanNash is committed to providing equitable access to nutrition in the communities we serve,” she remarked. "Layering our commitment with these additional fundraising efforts allows us to support pantries and their customers in a wider variety of ways.”

Banners participating in the fundraising campaign included Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, VG's Grocery, Dan's Supermarket, D&W Fresh Market and Forest Hills Foods.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates 146 supermarkets and employs 19,000 associates.