SpartanNash Honored by Better Business Bureau

Its hometown Better Business Bureau (BBB) has recognized Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash for 50 years of “exemplary ethical practices.” The BBB Serving Western Michigan recently honored the retailer, distributor and military commissary for its continual accreditations

The food solutions company has demonstrated its trustworthiness as a local business by maintaining an A+ rating for five decades, the nonprofit organization noted. “SpartanNash is a proven community partner that is dedicated to serving West Michigan with trust and ethics,” remarked Lisa Frohnapfel, president and chief executive officer of the BBB serving Western Michigan. “We would like to congratulate SpartanNash on 50 years of BBB Accreditation. Its track record as a trusted local business is something we can all be proud of.”

According to Tony Sarsam, president and CEO of SpartanNash, there won’t be any resting on laurels. “SpartanNash’s People First culture guides our principles of service and will continue to serve as the foundation for our responses to store guests,” he said. “We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the West Michigan Better Business Bureau, and we’re honored to receive this award symbolizing our commitment to earning consumer trust.”

SpartanNash received the award during the BBB’s Torch Awards ceremony held in November.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash operates over 150 supermarkets, mainly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket.