SpartanNash Sends $200K Worth of Supplies to Tornado Victims

As cleanup efforts continue in the wake of this month’s deadly and destructive tornadoes across the Midwest, food retailers and distributors are pitching in to help. SpartanNash was among the grocers sending relief to hard hit communities, transporting more than $200,000 in critical supplies to areas of Kentucky.

Sent from three SpartanNash distributions centers, the donated items included three truckloads of bottled water and two trucks full of diapers, baby wipes, bath tissue, hand sanitizer, trash bags, shelf-stable foods and personal care items. Another store, VG’s Grocery in Clio, Mich., gave thousands of dollars’ worth of personal hygiene products, canned food, baby supplies and other needed goods to residents of Mayfield, Ky.

“Catastrophic natural disasters wreak havoc on local communities, and for some smaller towns, the destruction can interrupt the supply chain and prevent critical food, water and healthcare supplies from reaching the people who need it most,” said Tony Sarsam, president of SpartanNash, who noted that the company’s extensive supply chain network allows for swift deliveries of donations.

The supplies have been distributed to residents impacted by the storms and to first responders who have been on the scene for several days.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash operates over 150 supermarkets, mainly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket.