Uber Now Accepts SNAP EBT at Albertsons and Walgreens
“Partnering with Uber Eats will expand our ability to provide on-demand grocery delivery for even more SNAP shoppers across the United States,” said Ofek Lavian, co-founder and CEO of Forage, which, like Uber, is based in San Francisco. “Together, we will accelerate the onboarding of retailers accepting SNAP payments, enable families to conveniently order their groceries through Uber Eats, and ultimately expand access to healthy food for millions of low-income Americans across the country.”
Customers can browse through a wide range of SNAP-eligible groceries available for delivery from local Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Vons and Walgreens stores.
“Albertsons Cos. is a long-standing community partner committed to helping solve food insecurity, and by working with Uber Eats, we are able to make healthy foods available to even more families in need,” observed Bryn Banuelos, senior director, strategic partnerships for Albertsons Cos. “We’re dedicated to creating a flexible and convenient shopping experience for all customers, and we’re proud to be the first retailer to accept SNAP payments through Uber Eats.”
As of Sept. 7, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operated 2,267 retail stores and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The company has more than 20 banners in 34 states. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century. Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens currently operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is No. 6 on The PG 100.