Uber Now Accepts SNAP EBT at Albertsons and Walgreens

Eligible customers can now use their SNAP EBT benefits to order groceries from participating Albertsons and Walgreens stores via the Uber Eats app, with payments powered by Forage.

Uber Eats now accepts SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) payments, starting with regional grocery banners Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco and Vons, in addition to Walgreens locations across the country and Duane Reade stores in New York. The move comes as part of the delivery platform’s goal of increasing food accessibility and supporting communities in need.

Eligible customers can use their SNAP EBT benefits to order groceries from participating stores via the Uber Eats app, with payments powered by Forage. In the near future, Uber teams plan to add even more retailers that will accept SNAP EBT payments on Uber Eats orders.

To mark the launch, EBT cardholders will receive $0 delivery fees on their first three SNAP-eligible orders, and Uber is offering EBT cardholders a three-month free trial Uber One membership, which, among other benefits, offers an unlimited $0 delivery fee when they link their EBT card in the Uber Eats app.

“With this rollout, we are taking a significant step forward in ensuring that everyone has access to the fresh food they need, especially those without access to reliable transportation for whom food delivery can be a lifeline,” noted Hashim Amin, head of grocery and retail delivery at Uber, North America. “We believe that everyone deserves the convenience of delivery, regardless of their payment method. We are proud to begin this work with Albertsons Cos. and Walgreens, allowing us to bring essential products directly to our customers’ doorsteps, and we’ll continue to grow our list of retailers accepting SNAP over time.”