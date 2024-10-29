 Skip to main content

Uber Now Accepts SNAP EBT at Albertsons and Walgreens

Platform plans to add more retailers that will accept Forage-powered payments
Eligible customers can now use their SNAP EBT benefits to order groceries from participating Albertsons and Walgreens stores via the Uber Eats app, with payments powered by Forage.

Uber Eats now accepts SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) payments, starting with regional grocery banners Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco and Vons, in addition to Walgreens locations across the country and Duane Reade stores in New York. The move comes as part of the delivery platform’s goal of increasing food accessibility and supporting communities in need.

Eligible customers can use their SNAP EBT benefits to order groceries from participating stores via the Uber Eats app, with payments powered by Forage. In the near future, Uber teams plan to add even more retailers that will accept SNAP EBT payments on Uber Eats orders.

To mark the launch, EBT cardholders will receive $0 delivery fees on their first three SNAP-eligible orders, and Uber is offering EBT cardholders a three-month free trial Uber One membership, which, among other benefits, offers an unlimited $0 delivery fee when they link their EBT card in the Uber Eats app.

“With this rollout, we are taking a significant step forward in ensuring that everyone has access to the fresh food they need, especially those without access to reliable transportation for whom food delivery can be a lifeline,” noted Hashim Amin, head of grocery and retail delivery at Uber, North America. “We believe that everyone deserves the convenience of delivery, regardless of their payment method. We are proud to begin this work with Albertsons Cos. and Walgreens, allowing us to bring essential products directly to our customers’ doorsteps, and we’ll continue to grow our list of retailers accepting SNAP over time.”

“Partnering with Uber Eats will expand our ability to provide on-demand grocery delivery for even more SNAP shoppers across the United States,” said Ofek Lavian, co-founder and CEO of Forage, which, like Uber, is based in San Francisco. “Together, we will accelerate the onboarding of retailers accepting SNAP payments, enable families to conveniently order their groceries through Uber Eats, and ultimately expand access to healthy food for millions of low-income Americans across the country.” 

Customers can browse through a wide range of SNAP-eligible groceries available for delivery from local Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Vons and Walgreens stores. 

Albertsons Cos. is a long-standing community partner committed to helping solve food insecurity, and by working with Uber Eats, we are able to make healthy foods available to even more families in need,” observed Bryn Banuelos, senior director, strategic partnerships for Albertsons Cos. “We’re dedicated to creating a flexible and convenient shopping experience for all customers, and we’re proud to be the first retailer to accept SNAP payments through Uber Eats.”

As of Sept. 7, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operated 2,267 retail stores and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The company has more than 20 banners in 34 states. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century. Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens currently operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is No. 6 on The PG 100.

