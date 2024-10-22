 Skip to main content

Uber Health Teams With NationsBenefits

Partnership aims to unlock rides and grocery benefits for millions
Transportation for health-related social needs and grocery delivery can help plug gaps in services and improve health outcomes.

Uber Health and NationsBenefits, a provider of supplemental benefits, fintech solutions and outcomes to the health care industry, have joined forces to enable millions of NationsBenefits members to use their flex cards for rides on Uber and same-day delivery of grocery items via Uber Eats. The partnership provides seamless and convenient access to these two ancillary benefits. The two companies are also working together to allow members to shop directly for groceries on the Uber Eats app through the Nations Marketplace in the future. 

The partnership offers a seamless experience, from booking to paying, to make it easy for seniors to fully use their entitlements, encouraging them to prioritize their health and well-being. This is critical, because social determinants of health, such as transportation and nutrition, play an important role in determining overall health outcomes. Although ancillary benefits like transportation for health-related social needs and grocery delivery can help plug the gaps and improve health outcomes, they can be difficult to navigate.

“Our partnership with NationsBenefits makes accessing and using existing ancillary benefits easy and convenient, as we continue to unlock flex cards on our platform to reach even more people and boost their overall access to care through rides and grocery delivery,” noted Zachary Clark, global head of Uber Health, a division of San Francisco-based rideshare company Uber. “This is another major step forward in making benefits simpler at scale, especially for Medicare Advantage members.” 

“Uber Health enables us to deliver high-value benefits to our members and help them have a great experience every step of the way,” said Michael Parker, co-CEO of Plantation, Fla.-based NationsBenefits. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding access for our members and empowering them to lead healthier lives.”

The partnership, along with tech innovation, will also soon permit members to see their flex card balance directly in the Uber app, add their personal payment method to the app for easy checkout with both covered and personal items in the same shopping cart, and shop directly for groceries on the NationsBenefits marketplace. Further, health plans will be able to configure transportation access to help members travel to the grocery store and medical appointments.

Uber Health will continue expanding its health benefits card access through 2025. Currently, more than 4000 health care organizations use Uber Health to streamline care coordination, improve the patient experience and work toward better health outcomes.

