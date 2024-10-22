Uber Health Teams With NationsBenefits
“Uber Health enables us to deliver high-value benefits to our members and help them have a great experience every step of the way,” said Michael Parker, co-CEO of Plantation, Fla.-based NationsBenefits. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding access for our members and empowering them to lead healthier lives.”
The partnership, along with tech innovation, will also soon permit members to see their flex card balance directly in the Uber app, add their personal payment method to the app for easy checkout with both covered and personal items in the same shopping cart, and shop directly for groceries on the NationsBenefits marketplace. Further, health plans will be able to configure transportation access to help members travel to the grocery store and medical appointments.
Uber Health will continue expanding its health benefits card access through 2025. Currently, more than 4000 health care organizations use Uber Health to streamline care coordination, improve the patient experience and work toward better health outcomes.