Uber Health Teams With NationsBenefits

Uber Health and NationsBenefits, a provider of supplemental benefits, fintech solutions and outcomes to the health care industry, have joined forces to enable millions of NationsBenefits members to use their flex cards for rides on Uber and same-day delivery of grocery items via Uber Eats. The partnership provides seamless and convenient access to these two ancillary benefits. The two companies are also working together to allow members to shop directly for groceries on the Uber Eats app through the Nations Marketplace in the future.

The partnership offers a seamless experience, from booking to paying, to make it easy for seniors to fully use their entitlements, encouraging them to prioritize their health and well-being. This is critical, because social determinants of health, such as transportation and nutrition, play an important role in determining overall health outcomes. Although ancillary benefits like transportation for health-related social needs and grocery delivery can help plug the gaps and improve health outcomes, they can be difficult to navigate.

